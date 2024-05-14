Kings Island announcements: A new festival, shows and an opening date for its newest coaster

“In addition to the new coaster, kids of all ages will have a chance to become full-fledged members of the Beagle Scouts at Camp Snoopy. Beagle Scout Acres, the troop’s official headquarters, provides more outdoor summer camp fun and activities. In the new shaded, nature-themed play area, kids and their families explore and play on their own among turfed mounds and grassy areas filled with camping equipment to play in, climb over and through,” states a release from Kings Island.

There will be also be a new event this year: The Food and Wine Festival on weekends June 7–30). “Choose from a variety of regional and international red and white wine selections, complemented with scrumptious bites of charcuterie, varieties of cheese, sweet treats and more in a relaxed atmosphere with live entertainment and activities the entire family will enjoy,” the park said in a news release.

Other activities happening at the amusement park this summer (descriptions from Kings Island):

Military Days (May 24-27): Free admission tickets for active and retired military, including National Guard, reserves and veterans. Plus, discounted tickets for friends and family.

Soak City Water Park Opening Weekend (May 25-27): Included with Kings Island admission, Soak City opens on Memorial Day weekend and will be open daily through Aug. 18 and weekends from Aug. 23 – Sept. 2.

Under The Stars - Nighttime Finale Debut (May 24): Kings Island’s brand-new nighttime fireworks and drones nightly finale celebrates the unforgettable memories from your Kings Island visit. The show runs through Sept. 1.

Gazillion Bubble Show (June 15-July 7): This mind-blowing show combines the beauty of bubble artistry, the wonders of soapy science and interactive musical fun for the whole family.

Trailblazers X-treme! (June 22-Aug. 4): It’s time for summer camp, and you haven’t experienced one quite like this. Acrobats, aerialists and extreme athletes come together for the ultimate camp adventure featuring extraordinary, high-flying feats of courage.

Independence Day Fireworks (July 4): In honor of Independence Day, Kings Island will light up the sky with one of the largest and most impressive fireworks shows in the Greater Cincinnati area.

Grand Carnivale (July 20-Aug. 4): Experience how the world kicks up its heels at this larger-than-life, international celebration. Delicious international food, a high-energy nightly parade and more.

Kings Island is open daily. Get the calendar at visitkingsisland.com. Parents should be aware Kings Island has updated its chaperone policy, and that is available on its website.