Springfield spared as O’Charley’s closes 2 locations in Dayton area

O’Charley’s Restaurant & Bar locations at 7030 Miller Lane in Dayton and 2260 Miamisburg Centerville Road in Miami Twp. permanently closed as of Monday, Aug. 21.

“It is always a difficult decision to close a store but based on a variety of industry challenges and the macro-economic environment over the last few years, we closed these O’Charley’s locations,” O’Charley’s CEO W. Craig Barber said in a statement.

The Springfield location at 1830 N. Bechtle Ave. remained open Monday with several cars in the lot and patrons inside Monday around lunch time.

Early Monday morning both the Dayton-area locations had a sign posted on the door that read, ”Sorry, we’re closed permanently. O’Charley’s thanks you for your patronage, and we hope to see you soon!”

Both restaurants are no longer listed on O’Charley’s website.

“We sincerely appreciate our loyal guests who have visited us at these locations while also being deeply grateful for the outstanding work of our operating teams,” Barber said.

O’Charley’s was founded in 1971 and opened in Nashville. The restaurant has locations throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.

“We encourage our customers to visit us at any of our other restaurants across the Southeast, including several in Ohio,” Barber said.

One other location is still open in the area: 3446 Village Drive in Middletown.

According to the sign at the Miller Lane location, gift cards are still valid at all O’Charley’s locations.