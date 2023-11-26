OUR VIEW: We need your help to address food insecurity

Many of us were able to give thanks this past week with friends and family. We hope you were able to enjoy the holiday and celebrate with full hearts — and full bellies.

Not everyone might have had the same holiday experience, however. In our region, nearly 12% of the population report they live with food insecurity.

As of the end of September, Second Harvest, a local food bank, had served 48,000 neighbors across the Clark, Champaign and Logan counties. That is roughly a 10 percent increase vs. the same time period last year, when Second Harvest had served 43,000 to 44,000 people.

Inflation, the end to pandemic-era benefits and other factors have forced more families to seek assistance at their local food banks.

For those families, living with hunger isn’t a choice. But we can all help meet that need by choosing to help.

For decades, the readers of the News-Sun have opened their hearts and wallets to support Community Food Relief, which raises money for Second Harvest Food Bank.

In 2022, thanks to your generosity, Community Food Relief raised more than $10,900, providing more than 43,000 meals. Every penny donated to Community Food Relief is used to buy food to feed hungry families right here in Clark, Champaign and Logan counties.

Giving is easy, and your donations are tax deductible:

To give online go to SpringfieldNewsSun.com/foodrelief

Send a check to Community Food Relief, 20 North Murray St., Springfield, OH 45503

Look for the envelopes inserted in today’s Springfield News-Sun and on December 10, and December 24.

We can choose not to allow our friends and neighbors to go hungry.

We are thankful for your readership, your compassion and your generosity.