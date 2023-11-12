Letter from the News-Sun publisher: We need your Food Relief support

Dear Reader,

Our mission is to keep readers informed, educated and engaged about what’s happening in our community and around the world. Today’s front-page story emphasizes that hunger is not a distant problem, but a daily reality for many of our neighbors, friends, and fellow community members. Unfortunately, one in four adults and one in three children are in a situation where they live with food insecurity and don’t know where their next meal will come from. Those facing hunger in our community include seniors, those who find themselves in a first-time emergency, and individuals and families facing financial hardships that force them to make tough decisions about how to juggle daily expenses.

Together, we can help. For decades, the readers of the News-Sun have opened their hearts and wallets to support Community Food Relief, which raises money for Second Harvest Food Bank. Last year, thanks to your generosity, Community Food Relief raised more than $10,900, providing more than 43,000 meals. Every penny donated to Community Food Relief is used to buy food to feed hungry families right here in Clark, Champaign and Logan counties.

We have a sense of community that is unmatched. We lift each other up during the toughest times, and we don’t let our friends and neighbors go hungry.

Giving is easy, and your donations are tax deductible:

To give online go to SpringfieldNewsSun.com/foodrelief

Send a check to Community Food Relief, 20 North Murray St., Springfield, OH 45503

Look for the envelopes inserted in today’s Springfield News-Sun and on Nov. 26, December 10, and December 24.

Thank you for your compassion and generosity. Your support makes a difference.

Sincerely,

Insert signature

Suzanne Klopfenstein

Publisher

Springfield News-Sun