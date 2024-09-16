Wingstop in Huber Heights: Third Dayton-region location to open

Wingstop will occupy a previously unused space which has been the “construction office” for the plaza, said Don Millard, manager of zoning and code enforcement for the city of Huber Heights. He did not have additional details on when the restaurant is expected to open.

The restaurant offers classic and boneless wings, tenders and chicken sandwiches that are cooked to order. Customers can choose a variety of flavors from Mango Habanero, Cajun or Original Hot to Hot Honey Rub, Hickory Smoked BBQ or Lemon Pepper. The menu also features fresh-cut, seasoned fries.

Wingstop began as a small buffalo-style chicken wing restaurant in Garland, Texas in 1994.

“We’re not in the wing business,” the restaurant states on its website. “We’re in the flavor business. It’s been our mission to serve the world flavor since we first opened shop in ‘94, and we’re just getting started.”

Explore Halal Burgers opens second location south of Dayton

Today, there are more than 2,350 locations worldwide. Wingstop opened its first location in the region in 2017 at 2006 Miamisburg Centerville Road in Miami Twp., followed by 4149 N. Main St. in Dayton in 2021.

For more information, visit wingstop.com.