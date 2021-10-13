Voters Guide: Yellow Springs Mayor

Current Employment: Mayor, Yellow Springs

Community Involvement: Current Mayor of Yellow Springs

Why are you seeking elected office? I want to continue to offer the citizens of Yellow Springs a visible and active mayor who enjoys the job.

Why should voters elect you? I have demonstrated a commitment and devotion to the charter-mandated aspects of the office, and hold a willingness to pitch in above and beyond for the betterment of our village.

If elected, what will be your top three priorities? 1. Continued effective operation of the village’s Mayor’s Court 2. Support the Village Values as developed by our legislative council 3. Involvement with the village Climate Action & Sustainability Plan.

What specific plans do you have to address those top priorities? 1. Ongoing training through the Ohio Municipal League and use of local restorative practices 2. Support and attend activities which further our stated Village Values honoring inclusion, diversity and issues of social justice 3. Join the local Native Habitat subcommittee and share my work with the National Wildlife Foundation’s Mayor’s Monarch Pledge.

Anything else? I continue to hold Monday-Wednesday-Friday office hours, 1-5 p.m. at the John Bryan Center.