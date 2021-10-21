Voter Guide: Mad River Township Trustee

No response

Jeremy E. Whitacre

Education: Bachelor’s of Science in business management, Park University

Current employment: Chief of finance, 88th Civil Engineer Group, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base

Community involvement: Village of Enon councilman, Greenon Youth Football and Cheer, Enon Little League

Why are you seeking elected office? It has been an honor serving as a councilman for the village of Enon the past six years, while I thoroughly enjoy serving on this board I thought it was time to take on a new challenge. I hope my experience and contacts with the village will aide my transition to the township if elected, and I can help broker a more cohesive relationship between the two entities, as we are all one community.

Why should voters elect you? I will strive to bring honesty, transparency and fiscal responsibility to the residents of Mad River Township. If elected all decisions I make would be with the betterment of the entire community in mind.

If elected, what will be your top three priorities? My priorities if elected would be to help build our Fire/EMS department into one that our residents can rely on and be proud of. Next, to continue to maintain our main township roadways and get after areas that have not had recent updates if the budget allows. Lastly would be to bring transparency to our residents and build trust that their hard earned tax dollars are being used for good reason and in a fiscally responsible way.

What specific plans do you have to address those top priorities? Our Fire/EMS department has to get to the point where we are attracting dedicated and qualified candidates whom want to serve our community. To do that we need to have competitive wages, as well as provide training opportunities and up-to-date equipment to our members. The station needs to be a place where the personnel are excited and proud to show up to as it was when I was a member some 15 years ago. I feel our current trustees have done a good job with our roadways and I hope to continue that trend, I’m not sure if there is already one in place but having a live prioritized list of problem areas on our roadways is something that could help out. Bringing fiscal transparency to our residents is something that goes a long way in building trust between the residents and board. I would like to see us giving snapshots of our budget/expenditures that are allowed to be shared on a scheduled basis whether it be through printing extra copies for meeting attendees or posting it on the township website.

Anything else you would like voters to know? As a lifelong resident of Enon and Mad River Township, there are few things I am more proud of than saying this is my hometown! It would be an honor to serve the community that has made me into the person I am today, if elected I look forward to working with the other trustees and most importantly the residents to make this a place anyone and everyone is proud to call home!

Jay Young

