Voter Guide: Greenon Local School District

Education: Post Bachelor’s of science course work for Master’s of education; B.S.E.E., University of Maryland College Park; M.Ed. coursework, Antioch University Midwest

Current Employment: Retired

Community Involvement: It was years ago when I coached in Enon Little League and MRGE Basketball. Maybe coach is not “an office,” but trying to get boys to the games or parents to work the concession stand sometimes seemed like a job. Still, I’ve no regrets -- I had a chance to teach the boys how to run the bases or to make left-handed layups. Now I substitute teach in the Greenon Local Schools on occasion, but I’m paid. So that’s not really a community organization position.

Why are you seeking elected office? I’m running for Greenon Board of Education because I’m concerned about the quality of education we provide our students. I think that’s the only reason to run for school board. I’d encourage every one of you to be concerned with your child’s education.

Why should voters elect you? I am running to improve the quality of education we provide our students. The quality of education we provide our children is the backbone of Enon, Mad River Township and the surrounding community. Education is the roadmap for our continued economic success. Today’s students will remember positive experiences and want to raise their own families in our community. And education will in no small way dictate the terms of our social contract with one another -- how we see each other and treat each other as neighbors. I have been attending Greenon School Board meetings regularly since the board’s announcement years ago that the district would seek financing for new schools. I’ve missed some meetings; attended many more meetings; asked lots of questions; provided some suggestions; requested school district records to try to understand what was going on; thanked the board for their public efforts to get funding for the new schools; questioned the school board for their process for filling staff vacancies. My role on the school board, as I see it, is to understand and communicate to the community, in clear jargon-free language, the school district condition on a regular basis -- especially finances. As a school board member, I would work to discuss, debate in public, approve, but if necessary vote no, on new expenditures. I would work to ensure that any committee formed to spend money, advise on staff, or commit the school district to a contract report to the school board in public session.

If elected, what will be your top three priorities? There’s no denying that COVID has made education difficult. But COVID can be an opportunity to look at how education has been at Greenon and make needed, meaningful changes. We need to: 1. Motivate students to own their education and develop self-discipline; 2. Require that students learn and demonstrate critical thinking skills; 3. Remove all barriers to communication that prevent working together for the benefit of students’ education. The challenge we face is how to motivate students so they want to learn, enjoy learning, want to be in school beyond their social groups, sports, bands, clubs.

What specific plans do you have to address those top priorities? To motivate students to own their education, the school board should consider complex changes that might take years to fully implement. Issuing tablet computers to each student, replacing textbooks and worksheets in class and at home -- will ensure that students are fluent using technology and virtual learning (when required) is second nature to our students. But the school board could also implement simple changes immediately. Having a discussion with recent graduates during homecoming weekend -- so that these graduates can share their concerns, their experiences, their successes or failures that came from their Greenon education -- would help guide future Greenon decisions. Testing should move toward tests that avoid short-term-memory data dumps or multiple guess questions as much as possible. Questions should attempt to allow the students to show learning, knowledge and critical thinking, perhaps like: (A) Demonstrate what 4+3 = (B) Discuss a central theme of “Catcher in the Rye” (no, he didn’t play for the Reds) (C) Explain why a bicycle does not stop moving when you stop peddling. And I will work hard to develop better communication; whether it’s by recording and/or streaming board meetings, working with the school treasurer on creative methods to capture the actual events of the board meetings, or holding public forums to allow for give and take between the community and the schools they have invested in.

Anything else? I had no intention of running for office when I started attending board meetings years ago. I have no intention of stopping my attendance at the meetings. The only question is: Will I be a board member or a member of the public when I attend? The answer to that question is up to you. I appreciate your consideration, and thank you for your vote.

Jackie Potter

City: Enon

Education: Bachelor’s degree in human resource management, Park University

Current Employment: City of Xenia, human resource director

Community Involvement: I balanced working full-time as a human resource professional, mother, and wife with volunteering in many capacities over the past 20 years as: 1. Room parent 2. Softball and soccer coach 3. Wife of a coach (always comes with volunteering) 4. Softball concessions stand coordinator 5. Softball board president (two years) 6. Little League Baseball Board 7. Treasurer for Bethel Church 8. Team parent (soccer, basketball, softball) 9. Homecoming Committee 10. FFA banquet set-up 11. Ticket taker for game entry 12. Greenon Athletic Boosters for five years (concession, VP and president)

Why are you seeking elected office? I am passionate about our kids and our community.

Why should voters elect you? My passion and experience in both the private and public sectors as a human resource professional will bring a different perspective of thoughts, ideas and suggestions to the team.

If elected, what will be your top three priorities? The first thing that comes to mind is accountability. Hold all of us accountable for providing the best academic experience and learning environment with the resources available. Beyond accountability, priorities will be identified by the board as a team. It’s important for the team to continually collaborate to identify, plan, prioritize, implement and re-evaluate for continuous resolution and improvement.

What specific plans do you have to address those top priorities? I plan to bring excitement and energy to the team with focus on providing opportunities and building a cultural that instills pride in our staff, students and community.

Anything else? I am a life-long resident of our community and a proud 1992 Greenon graduate. My husband, Randy, is a 1988 Greenon graduate and our kids are fifth generation graduates, recently in 2020 and 2021. I understand the importance of being progressive while maintaining an element of tradition.

Melissa D. Schrier

No response

Keith Culp

No response

Stacey A. Hundley

No response

Deena (O’Dell) Hardy

City: Enon

Education: Greenon; Clark State College

Current Employment: I Supply Company

Community Involvement: Greenon Local School Board; Enon PTO; Indian Valley PTO; Greenon Athletic Boosters

Why are you seeking elected office? I am running for a second term as a board member. During my first term I was involved in the planning of our new K-12 campus. I sat on many committees for the design teams. I am running for a second term so I can follow through with the many plans we have put in place.

Why should voters elect you? I am a dedicated and energetic person, and I have a passion for giving the students of Greenon the best education for a successful future.

If elected, what will be your top three priorities? Follow through with our teaching plan. Accountability and a healthy environment for our students.

What specific plans do you have to address those top priorities? My first term we set aside many agendas for team teaching and I want to make sure this continues. Accountability, we need to make sure everyone has the proper education and tools to do their jobs and maintain a high standard of education. Healthy environment is an important issue. We want To keep our kids healthy and in school.

Anything else? For the past four years, I have been dedicated to doing what is best for our students and staff. If elected I will continue on that same track.