Throwback styling

Is Throwback Thursday still a thing on social media? The hashtag is TBT for Throwback Thursday, or at least it used to be. Regardless, this week’s tester is an ideal #TBT throwback to the 1990s when yuppies dreamed of driving Volvo station wagons. This was when station wagons were starting to wane in popularity, but still were relevant in Europe.
This week’s tester, in case you can’t tell, is one such throwback as I’m driving the 2021 Volvo V60 Cross Country. “Back in the day” Volvo’s station wagons were known for their safety and luxury. And in that regard not much has changed. Today, station wagons are practically a unicorn with so few existing.
If the V60 is the standard bearer for station wagons, there should be a resurgence in station wagons as this is one nice vehicle.
On looks, the V60 doesn’t try to run from its wagon styling, rather it embraces it. The longer hood flows well to the longer profile too. The V60 is a long, but lean-looking station wagon with a hint of elegance. The distinctive Thor’s hammer headlights add to the overall appearance and look. The consistency and elegance continue on the back end of the V60 with a sporty spoiler and the taillights that resemble the front lights. All in all, the V60 is pristinely designed and is one of the most consistent, put-together looking vehicles on the road.
The base engine of the V60 seems underpowered if you look at the output numbers. The 2.0-liter turbocharged engine is good for 250 horses and 258 lb./ft. of torque. However, this station is peppy and athletic and is aided by an 8-speed automatic transmission. There is no noticeable turbo lag. The steering could use a little more firmness, for my preference as such it feels loose and lacks responsiveness. The Volvo V60 Cross Country has all-wheel drive. Volvos are known to be some of the most confident performers in varying road conditions, and certainly this station wagon feels quite confident in its handling.
Inside, this Volvo earns its high praise and luxury label with an interior that is simply gorgeous. My tester was appointed with the Lounge Package ($2,800 cost) which brings with it Nappa leather upholstery, a tailored dashboard, power cushion extensions and seats that can be adjusted for almost any body build in full comfort. Heated and cooled front seats are always appreciated. The touch points are spectacular showing that Volvo still knows a thing or two about luxury vehicles.
Truth be told, the interior is so nice, some of the other European luxury brands as well as the Japanese brands could take a page from Volvo in how to make a quality and comfortable interior. Road noise is non-existent inside this luxury wagon.
My tester was the base model, T5. As such it had a starting price of $45,450, making it competitively priced against the other European luxury models and the Asian luxury brands too. With several packages added to it, the final MSRP for my tester creeped up to $57,290.
Fuel economy for the AWD V60 is 22 mpg/city and 31 mpg/highway. In a week’s worth of mixed driving, I averaged nearly 25 mpg.
I guess I’m an oddball or I have an appreciation for the days of the past, but I still like station wagons. So this 2021 Volvo V60 Cross Country really resonated with me. Throwback Thursday aside, it has all those great qualities, the old-school vibe, but also all the modern flare and luxury you could want in any car or station wagon.
Jimmy Dinsmore is a freelance automotive journalist. Email him at jimmydinsmore73@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @driversside
2021 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5
- Price/As tested price................................................ $45,450/$57,290
- Mileage.......................................... 22 mpg/city; 31 mpg/hwy
- Engine............................................. 2.0-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder
- Horsepower................................. 250 hp/258 lbs./ft.
- Transmission................................. 8-speed automatic
- Drive wheels................ All-wheel drive
- Final assembly point................ Gothenburg, Sweden