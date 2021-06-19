Summer is here! Car shows and cruise-ins slated

EVERY FRIDAY THROUGH SEPT. 27

MONDAY NIGHT CRUISE-IN. There will be a weekly cruise-in every Monday night through Sept. 27 from 5-9 p.m. in New Carlisle. It will be in the parking lots of Park National Bank, Brethren Church and April’s Pet Grooming.

EVERY SATURDAY THROUGH OCT. 9

CARS & COFFEE. This car show will be held every Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at COhatch on South Fountain Avenue in Springfield. The show is presented by The Detail Garage, COhatch, RC Enterprises and Visit Greater Springfield.

EVERY THIRD SATURDAY STARTING MAY 15 THROUGH OCT. 16

CARS & COFFEE. This event will be every third Saturday starting on May 15 from 8 a.m. to noon. It will be held rain or shine at Liberty Center 7160 Taylor St. in Liberty Township. The show is hosted by the Tri-State Mustang/Ford Club and sponsored by Insurance Auto Auctions. The events are open to the public and all makes and models are welcome. Come have some coffee and see some cool cars.

EVERY FRIDAY THROUGH OCT. 29

RIP RAP ROADHOUSE CRUISE-IN. There will be a Friday night cruise-in at Rip Rap Roadhouse, 6024 Rip Rap Road in Dayton. The cruise-in will be every Friday through Oct. 29, from 5 p.m. to sunset. There is over three acres of parking. You can dine inside, outside or at your car. For more information visit ripraproadhouse.com or call 937-236-4329.

JUNE 19

TRIBUTE CAR SHOW. The A.J. Malloris tribute car show will be held Saturday, June 19 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the VFW #9684 Medway at 1587 North Lake Road in New Carlisle. There will be dash plaques, raffles, food and trophies. DJ Bob Pitsch will be playing music from the 1950s to the 1980s.

JUNE 19

SUMMER JUMP OFF CAR, TRUCK AND BIKE SHOW. The gates open for this event at 2 p.m. on June 19 at the Greene County Fairgrounds at 120 Fairground Road in Xenia. There are 20 slots available for vendors. Car entry into the show is $25 and general admission is $10. Kids 12 and under get in for free. There is a sound competition at 4 p.m. and judging begins at 5 p.m. for more info call 937-991-4041 or text 937-993-1359.

JUNE 19

6TH ANNUAL SPONSOR A WARRIOR CAR SHOW. This event will be held on June 19 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Horsepower Farm. The event will have vehicles and help raise funds to sponsor a wounded warrior to attend the Team Fastrax Warrior Weekend to Remember. There will be a huge raffle, food, awesome vehicles, an egg run (for Jeeps) and more. There will be a car show with classes for cars, jeeps, trucks and motorcycles. The best of each category will receive a trophy. Registration is $10 per vehicle. Pick your judging category at registration. We will have a Jeep Egg Run where we put an egg on the hood of your Jeep and then you tear through a course around the farm. The top three fastest times win trophies and bragging rights. With funds raised, we will send one of our Nation’s Heroes to a fun filled weekend of bonding activities with other warriors and Gold Star families. In the past six years, Muddy Buddy’s Jeep Wrangler Club has donated over $20,000 to the Blue Skies for the Good Guys and Gals Warrior foundation to cover all the expenses for a wounded warrior to attend this wonderful weekend. Visit www.warriorwtr.com for more information or call Beth Hayes at 513-464-6447 for more information.

JUNE 20

ROLLING ’50S CLASSICS FATHER’S DAY SPECTACULAR. This car show and swap meet will be held on June 20 at 10 a.m. at the Darke County Fairgrounds, St. Rt. 49 in Greenville. The cost to show a car is $10, and spectators pay $2. There will be a live DJ playing ’50s and ’60s music, and there will be drive-thru judging.

JUNE 26

CRUISE THE BURG. Cruise around Miamisburg from 4-8 p.m. The event is free and being put on by the Miamisburg Merchants Association. It will be held in downtown Miamisburg at 1 S. Main St.

JUNE 27

KETTERING AMERICAN LEGION POST 598 CRUISE-IN IN THE PARK. The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 5700 Kentshire Drive in Kettering. This event is free and is open to cars, trucks, motorcycles, old tractors and racing boats. For more information call 937-433-9327.

AUG. 28

CAESAR FORD RANGER CLASSIC. This cruise-in will take place Saturday, Aug. 28 at Caesar Ford Park on Stringtown Road in Xenia. Cars can register from noon to 2 p.m. with the judging beginning at 2 p.m. Also included for the day will be an oldies concert on the main stage with the popular Van-Dells. No chairs are needed. Ending the night will be a feature film, drive-in style and will be chosen by the public. The movie starts at approximately 8:30 p.m. For more information call 937-562-6440.