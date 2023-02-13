Ohio Renaissance Festival sues to separate from village; Harveysburg fights move

Explore Ohio Renaissance Festival seeks to leave Harveysburg over ticket tax

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

In their online statement, festival owners said “the property is far better aligned with the township for provided services than the village, who provides no services. Also, being part of Massie Township would allow us to continue to put the safety of our customers first and finally put in a turn lane into the park heading westbound on State Route 73 from I-71.”

Officials from the village of Harveysburg on Jan. 25 filed a legal response to Brimstone & Fire LLC’s court complaint. Village officials denied most of the allegations cited in the complaint seeking detachment from Harveysburg and rejoining Massie Twp.

The village’s answer said festival ownership “fails to state a claim upon which relief can be granted” and that festival ownership’s “claim fails to satisfy the statutory criteria for detachment under Ohio law.”

Harveysburg officials said they have fully answered festival ownership’s complaint and “respectfully requests that the Complaint be dismissed with prejudice at the festival ownerships’ costs.”

Harveysburg Mayor Richard Verga said that the paperwork has been submitted to the court and he does not know when the next hearing will be scheduled.

“This is ‘reverse annexation’ and the village has not consented to it,” Verga said.

The mayor said last month, “If that (detachment) would happen, it would be a catastrophic event for the village.”

“We have no industrial or commercial base,” Verga said. “We get by. The lack of revenue from police activity and the Renaissance Festival would be a severe economic impact on the village.”

Verga said the agreement signed in the 1990s with previous owner Peter Carroll included a direct payment of $20,000 that would increase by $1,000 a year in lieu of a ticket tax. He said that payment is now at $44,000 per year.

Verga said the village, which does not have an income tax, relies on the festival payment, property taxes, and traffic fines for revenues.

Harveysburg council has not come up with an amount for the tax, Verga said, which can be levied at up to 8% per ticket. He said the average ticket tax is about 3%.