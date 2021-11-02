News to know: Teens, distracted driving and technology

According to the World Health Organization, males are more likely to be involved in road traffic crashes than females. The WHO notes that 73% of all road traffic deaths occur among young males under the age of 25. In addition, male drivers under the age of 25 are nearly three times as likely to be killed in road traffic crashes as female drivers under 25. The WHO acknowledges that various factors can increase drivers’ risk of being involved in road traffic crashes, and distracted driving may be one of the biggest threats facing today’s young drivers. The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia Research Institute notes that, in 2017, 40% of high school students reported texting or emailing while driving in the 30 days prior to being surveyed. Parents also may unknowingly contribute to teens’ distracted driving, as the CHPRI notes that teen drivers receive more calls from their parents while driving than any other group of motorists.

