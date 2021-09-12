Model cars, Fisher Body Craftsman Guild to exhibit at Concours

Dayton’s Charles F. Kettering was a great promoter of the Guild’s youth outreach and General Motors Institute (GMI), later renamed Kettering University in his honor, where a number of Guild winners were educated before entering the automotive industry.

Caption This 1/12th hand built model of the famous Xenia based H&H Machine Tool Spl. will be shown at the Dayton Concours d'Elegance at Carillon Park Photograph by James Razor Credit: James Razor Credit: James Razor

A very special Guild contest artifact will be on display as part of the Fisher Body Craftsman’s Guild exhibit at this year’s Dayton Concours: It is an original, unrestored Fisher Body Napoleonic Coach model that was entered in the first FBCG contest in 1931.

This exquisite scratch-built model was built and entered by Russell Nielsen of Minnesota, and will be represented at the Dayton Concours by Russell’s nephew, Jeffrey Nielsen, who is also a Guild alumni. This rare and unique coach model, now 90 years old, is a beautiful example of the hand craftsmanship typical for the early days of the contest.

Those early FBCG judges recognized the high level of build quality, as it was honored with a First Place Award for the state of Minnesota. Be sure to see this wonderful and significant piece of Guild history during your day at the Concours.

The public is invited to view the Guild winning models and experiences at the Dicke Transportation Building at Carillon Park on Sept. 19 from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The cars of the Roaring ‘20s will be featured at the 14th Dayton Concours d’Elegance at Carillon Park on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021.