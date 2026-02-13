Local contractor expects to lose 61 employees after ‘potential’ F-15 contract loss

An F-15E Strike Eagle with the 4th Fighter Wing approaches a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 121st Air Refueling Wing to be refueled over the skies of North Carolina, Jan. 21, 2026. Air National Guard photo by Airman Samir Harris

An F-15E Strike Eagle with the 4th Fighter Wing approaches a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 121st Air Refueling Wing to be refueled over the skies of North Carolina, Jan. 21, 2026. Air National Guard photo by Airman Samir Harris
Community Content
By
1 minute ago
X

Astrion expects to lay off 61 employees after the “potential” loss of an F-15 contract at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, the company recently warned the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

A planned permanent separation day for workers tied to the F-15 program will come near the end of May, the company said in a Worker Adjustment Retraining Notice letter to the state.

ExploreWARN notice: Employer to lay off 50+ at Wright-Patt

The company says it will reduce its workforce as a result of “the potential loss” of a “follow-on” contract tied to the F-15 program at Wright-Patterson.

The work is expected to continue under a new contractor, Astrion said, without naming that contractor in the Jan. 2 WARN letter. It’s possible some of its workers will be offered continued employment, the business added.

Questions were sent to a representative of Astrion.

The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services posted the letter on its WARN web site Thursday, stamping it “received” Feb. 9.

The warning comes less than a month after Sumaria Systems LLC warned the state it will lay off 57 employees at Wright-Patterson after the loss of an F-16 “A & AS” (advanced avionics systems) contract.

On the jobs section of its web site, Astrion calls the F-15 program “one of the most operationally lethal and enduring fighter aircraft platforms in the world. As the workhorse of the U.S. Air Force, the F-15 has proven itself as the most lethal and reliable combat aircraft in service, with unmatched speed, agility, and payload capacity.”

In Other News
1
Wright Patt’s AFMC spent nearly $1.3B with Dayton-area businesses last...
2
Hurry confirmed as commander of AFMC at Wright-Patterson
3
DeWine issues executive order to stop intoxicating hemp sales
4
What government shutdown means for Wright-Patterson, other federal...
5
Air Force reservists may now apply to Space Force

About the Author

Follow Thomas Gnau on facebookFollow Thomas Gnau on twitter

Thomas Gnau is a business reporter who joined the Dayton Daily News in 2007. He has reported for daily newspapers in Ohio since 1991.