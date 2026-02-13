Local contractor expects to lose 61 employees after ‘potential’ F-15 contract loss

The company says it will reduce its workforce as a result of “the potential loss” of a “follow-on” contract tied to the F-15 program at Wright-Patterson.

The work is expected to continue under a new contractor, Astrion said, without naming that contractor in the Jan. 2 WARN letter. It’s possible some of its workers will be offered continued employment, the business added.

Questions were sent to a representative of Astrion.

The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services posted the letter on its WARN web site Thursday, stamping it “received” Feb. 9.

The warning comes less than a month after Sumaria Systems LLC warned the state it will lay off 57 employees at Wright-Patterson after the loss of an F-16 “A & AS” (advanced avionics systems) contract.

On the jobs section of its web site, Astrion calls the F-15 program “one of the most operationally lethal and enduring fighter aircraft platforms in the world. As the workhorse of the U.S. Air Force, the F-15 has proven itself as the most lethal and reliable combat aircraft in service, with unmatched speed, agility, and payload capacity.”