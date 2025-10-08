Gov. DeWine issues executive order to stop intoxicating hemp sales

In addition, the order asked the Ohio Department of Agriculture to change the rules that define hemp and hemp products in Ohio, excluding intoxicating hemp from what is considered legal hemp. That rule will be valid for 120 days while the regular rulemaking process proceeds.

The governor’s office said that “Clandestine chemists” created intoxicating hemp by manipulating compounds found in the hemp plant to create delta-8-THC and delta-9-THC to create a high similar to marijuana.

However, the release said, intoxicating hemp is not regulated and is legal for anyone to purchase, and are sold in a variety of stores marketed as candy, cookies or other products that would be attractive to children.

The order goes in effect Oct. 14 to give retailers time to remove the hemp products from their shelves, the release said.

After that, local and state authorities will have the ability to seize intoxicating hemp products still available for sale. Retailers could be fined $500 per day if the products stay on sale.

The ordered emergency can remain in effect for a maximum of 90 days unless it is renewed by the Ohio General Assembly.