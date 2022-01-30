Kia K5 is optimal

On looks the K5 feels exotic. While it’s Korean-made, it has more of a European vibe with the small, squinty grille and the sleek hood. Duel exhaust pipes show the more aggressive side to this car and the taillights span the width of the back end adding a sporty look. My tester lacked a spoiler and that really seemed to be one missing element that would have completed the sporty appearance.

Where the Kia even separates itself from Hyundai (and the other Asian competition) is in the youthful, but upscale interior. For a vehicle meant to be economy-focused, my tester poured on the niceties with leather seats, soft touch points and an overall high-quality cabin. Road noise was minimal too, which is an area they have over their competition too.

The 16-cubic-foot trunk is big enough and feels average for the segment but doesn’t feel small either. The extra-large opening adds to the cavernous cargo area.

A 10.25-inch touchscreen is an upgrade from the standard 8-inch screen. Integration with smart phones is seamless and the K5 has ample technology that is simple to use. Kia’s UVO infotainment system is intuitive and presents itself neatly and feels modern.

My tester was the 2022 Kia K5 EX with the 2.5-liter engine and front-wheel drive (FWD). I usually prefer all-wheel drive, but the FWD seemed to suit this car and I didn’t even miss not having AWD. Base price for my tester was $28,950. The very base trim (LX) has a starting price of $23,690.

With the bigger engine, the fuel economy rating is lower than the smaller engine. As such EPA rating for my tester is 24 mpg/city and 32 mpg/highway. I came very close to still averaging 30 mpg (just over 29 mpg) despite a heavy foot. I will take the peppier engine and just a couple of MPG different than a slower, less impressive engine.

Don’t get hung up on the name. The K5 is still an optimal sedan against some big, well-known names.

Jimmy Dinsmore is a freelance automotive journalist. Email him at jimmydinsmore73@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @driversside

2022 Kia K5 EX