Concours d’Elegance roars into Dayton Sept. 19

Caption 2019 Dayton Concours D Elegance / Photo by DeAndre Davis

The Concours will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Cars and motorcycles will be judged for awards in 17 classes. In addition, a number of specialty awards are presented including the R. H. Grant Best of Show, Col. Edward Deeds Judge’s Choice, Charles F. Kettering People’s Choice, Jeffrey Siler Spirit Award, and The Hagerty Youth Judging Award. There will be hand-built model cars in the Dicke Transportation Center. It also features a reunion of Fisher Body Craftsman’s Guild modelers exhibiting their hand-built models from the 1950s and 1960s that embrace automotive design creativity.

Live entertainment and a variety of local food and beverages will be featured throughout the day. All exhibits at the park will be open. The parade of class-winning cars, motorcycles, and major award winners will be presented at 3 p.m.

General admission is $25 at the door, or $20 in advance, $10 for children (ages 3-17), children under age 3 and members of Dayton History are free. Proceeds from the Concours go directly to Carillon Park, a private non-profit organization established to preserve, share and celebrate our region’s history. The Park’s 65-acre campus is home to over 30 historic structures and cares for over three million artifacts.

For more information regarding the Concours, go online to www.daytonconcours.com or call Dayton History at 937-293-2841.