Clark County Retired Teachers Car Show held at Young’s

Clark County Retired Teachers Car Show was held Saturday, Oct. 16 at Young’s Jersey Dairy in Yellow Springs. The show supports updating Clark County’s historic one-room schoolhouse, supplies and period clothing for the students’ living history. The school was rebuilt by the retired teachers to its historical past and is as close as it could be to its 1878 beginning. Retired teachers dressed in period clothing volunteer their time to teach the students.
