Chevy Silverado partners with Realtree for special camouflaged pickup truck

Not to stereotype too much, but it seems like outdoor lifestyles like hunting go hand-in-hand with pickup trucks. Fair warning, I’m not a hunter, but support those who choose to hunt. It’s just not my thing. Also, I’m not one to usually wear a lot of name brands or promote brands on my clothing. How the heck does all this tie together to this week’s tester?
This week, I’m driving the 2021 Chevy Silverado 1500 with the Realtree Special Edition. Realtree is the camo brand that is popular with outdoorsy types and hunters. The Silverado has special camouflage Realtree graphics and other outdoor-oriented features. More on those a little further down.
Other than the special look and features this a Crew Cab 4-wheel drive Silverado that has a new multifunction tailgate this model year. My tester was the popular 5.3-liter Ecotec3 V8 engine with a six-speed automatic transmission.
Many truck enthusiasts will only consider trucks that are V8s or diesels, so this engine should resonate with those folks. This Silverado also came with the Z71 off-road package which meant it had a two-inch lift. The smaller of the two available V8s, the 5.3-liter Ecotec is good for 355 horsepower and 383 torque. Those are adequate numbers but look less impressive when compared to the new turbocharged four-cylinder which cranks out 310 horsepower and 348. Additionally, this new turbo four-cylinder comes with the 10-speed automatic transmission while my tester came with a long-in-the-tooth six-speed automatic.
The transmission felt outmatched and showed its age with long, awkward shifts and regular hesitations, and I was even towing it nor had it loaded down. As such, I’m more of a new-age truck person who wants better fuel economy, with maximum and torque and smoother transmissions. Therefore, this version is probably not ideal for me.
Additionally as someone who is not a hunter nor wears camo, the Realtree Package would be less appealing to me. Although, I thought the camo graphics on the side of the truck and the hood looked sharp and added personality to this Silverado. I could see why it would be something some consumers would want and it definitely added a nice aesthetic to the pickup truck.
The Realtree camo design is splashed on the side of the truck, as well as the hood making it stand out. The black exhaust tips add further eye appeal.
Inside, the Realtree camo pattern continues on the dash and the door panels adding consistency in theme to this truck. Additionally, my truck came with the Z71 package which includes all-weather floor liners. The overall word to describe to this specific truck’s interior is rugged, over lavish. So for those who want a truck to be more durable and mud-worthy, this is it, over some of the luxury-minded pickup trucks out there.
That’s what you get with an outdoor-oriented partnership with a brand like Realtree. It seems like an ideal combination and partnership for Chevrolet.
The 5.3-liter V8 has an EPA rating of 13 mpg/city and 18 mpg/highway. In a week’s worth of driving, mostly in the suburbs, I average 15 mpg.
Base price of the Silverado (before the Realtree package) was $43,700 making it competitively priced. The Realtree Special Edition has a cost of $2,585 and the 5.3-liter Ecotec adds another $1,395. The aforementioned multiflex tailgate costs an additional $445.
The final MSRP of my tester came to $50,270 which still makes it pretty competitively priced for such a special-looking truck.
Taking a truck out into the woods for an outdoor adventure or a hunting trip is something many truck owners covet. That’s why Chevy partnered with the reputable Realtree brand to create this special-edition Silverado. Together it forms a special, unique-looking truck that is rugged and decked out in camo. Plus it has all the perks of a standard Silverado, which is one of the most popular trucks in North America.
Jimmy Dinsmore is a freelance automotive journalist. Email him at jimmydinsmore73@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @driversside
2021 Chevy Silverado Crew Realtree
- Price/As tested price................................................ $43,700/$50,270
- Mileage.......................................... 13 mpg/city; 18 mpg/hwy
- Engine............................................. 5.3-liter Ecotec V8
- Horsepower................................. 355 hp/383 lbs./ft.
- Transmission................................. Six-speed automatic
- Drive wheels................ Four-wheel drive
- Final assembly point................ Silao, Mexico