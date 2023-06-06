CHECK IT OUT: Dozens of T-34s headed to Air Force Museum this weekend

Residents may watch the aircraft arrival, flyovers and departures from the end of Memorial Park along the fence line.

The museum is offering the full schedule below.

Friday 2 - 3 p.m. First wave of arrivals on Wright Field (located behind the museum). About 25 aircraft are expected to arrive, with a second wave of about 25 aircraft scheduled to arrive from 5 to 6 p.m., also behind the museum.

Saturday All aircraft will be on the ground, on static display, behind the museum’s Memorial Park 10:45 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. A formation flyover window is scheduled from 2:45 to 3:30 p.m.

Sunday. Departures begin at about 9 a.m.

As always, the fight schedule for all events is weather-dependent.

The Navy used the T-34 Mentor for years, accumulating almost 100,000 flight hours per year, according to the National Naval Aviation Museum.

During World War II the U.S. Navy and Army Air Forces operated common training aircraft, and the practice continued into the 1950s when the sea service and the newly created U.S. Air Force both chose the Beech Model 45 as a primary trainer, the Navy Museum said.

In April 1975 the Navy ordered an improved version of the aircraft that featured a 400 horsepower Pratt & Whitney PT6A-25 turboprop, the museum said. In 2002 the Navy began a gradual phasing out of the T-34, replacing it with the T-6A Texan II, a joint primary trainer for use by both the Navy and Air Force.