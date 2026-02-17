Fencing competition this weekend at Liberty Center open to public spectators

The event is being hosted by Queen City Fencers Club in partnership with Liberty Center and Travel Butler County.

“The Queen City Cup is a special event in fencing. Hosting the event at Liberty Center gives it so much personality and life. We hope that locals see this as a great opportunity to learn more about fencing, and maybe even learn to fence themselves,“ he said.

The Queen City Cup participants range from ages 6-16 and all are vying for USA Fencing National Qualifying Points, and an opportunity to advance to the National Championship. Matches will take place throughout the weekend.

“This year is our largest event in six years of hosting, and our second year in Butler County. We’re very excited that our event last year attracted so much interest for this year. We look forward to welcoming fencers from all over the United States for a great event in a unique competition setting,” said Burte.

Burte spent most of his life around fencing and started Queen City Fencers Club in 2019 with hopes of growing the sport, locally. Now, he spends most of his time coaching fencers.

Kathryn Rawlinson, Vice President of Marketing & Communications at Travel Butler County said hosting a fencing tournament inside of The Foundry is not only unique and a different experience for participants, but also fun for spectators.

“Last year’s event was positively received and we’re seeing that reflected in this year’s registration growth. We look forward to inviting over 300 fencers and their families to Liberty Center this year for another great event,” she said.

This year’s tournament is anticipated to generate $500,000 in economic impact over the course of the weekend, according to Travel Butler County officials.

HOW TO GO

What: Queen City Cup, a USA Fencing sanctioned youth fencing tournament

Where: The Foundry at Liberty Center in Liberty Twp.

When: 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Feb. 20 and Feb. 21