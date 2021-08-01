British Car Show set for Aug. 7

EVERY FRIDAY THROUGH SEPT. 27

MONDAY NIGHT CRUISE-IN. There will be a weekly cruise-in every Monday night through Sept. 27 from 5-9 p.m. in New Carlisle. It will be in the parking lots of Park National Bank, Brethren Church and April’s Pet Grooming.

EVERY FRIDAY THROUGH OCT. 29

RIP RAP ROADHOUSE CRUISE-IN. There will be a Friday night cruise-in at Rip Rap Roadhouse, 6024 Rip Rap Road in Dayton. The cruise-in will be every Friday through Oct. 29, from 5 p.m. to sunset. There is over three acres of parking. You can dine inside, outside or at your car. For more information visit ripraproadhouse.com or call 937-236-4329.

AUG. 7

BRITISH CAR SHOW DAY. The 36th annual Dayton British Car Day will be Saturday, Aug. 7 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Eastwood MetroPark, 1385 Harshman Road. Events include participants choice car show, vendors and swap meet, and a full-service concession stand. Spectators are admitted for free. Registration open now. Show will go on rain or shine. Registration is from 9 a.m. to noon and will be $20. For more information email DaytonBCD@gmail.com.

AUG. 7

HAWKER CHURCH 10TH ANNUAL SHADE TREE AUTO SHOW. This event will be held Saturday, Aug. 7 at Hawker Church, 1617 N. Longview St. in Beavercreek. Registration is from 10 a.m. to noon. Judging begins at 1 p.m. and awards will be presented at 3 p.m. Entry fee is $10. The proceeds will benefit Hawker Church Ministries. Please bring a canned good to be donated to Beavercreek FISH. There will be 35 top awards and a “best in show” award. The first 50 entrants will receive dash plaques and T-shirts. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. For more information, contact Scott Lyon at 937-901-7267 or Bob Smith at 937-620-9690.

AUG. 14

CRUSING AROUND DAYTON – CRUISE TO YOUNG’S JERSEY DAIRY. Cruising Around Dayton -Young’s Jersey Dairy Cruise will start at Payne Recreation Center in Moraine at 4:20 p.m. We will also be driving through the Xenia tunnel and then we will end the cruise at Young’s Jersey Dairy for anyone interested in getting food and ice cream there after the cruise.

We will be leaving by 5:20 p.m. to start the cruise.

AUG. 22

GATHERING OF THE GEEZERS. This 13th annual event will be held on Sunday, Aug. 22 at Kil-Kare Raceway in Xenia. Enjoy geezer drag racing, a classic car and truck show, swap meet and Kil-Kare Hall of Fame inductee ceremony. Gates open at 8 a.m.; Time runs at 10 a.m. with racing at 2:30 p.m. Food will be available for purchase. Come out and spend the day at this family-friendly event. Costs are $25 to drag; $20 to show/swap; $15 for spectator with children under 12 admitted free.

Hundreds of car and trucks attended the 11th Annual White Trash White Walls Car Show Saturday July 24, 2021 in Fairborn. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF Credit: Credit:

AUG. 22

CORVETTE-ONLY CRUISE-IN. This Corvette-only event will be held Sunday, Aug. 22 at Giovanni’s, 215 W. Main St. in Fairborn. Entry fee is $10 per Corvette to support charities. It is free for spectators. There will be door prizes, pick-a-prize, 50/50 drawing, delicious food and beverages available at Giovanni’s. Music will be provided by DJ. The event is sponsored by Greater Dayton Corvette Club & Giovanni’s Italian Ristorante.

AUG. 28

CAESAR FORD RANGER CLASSIC. This cruise-in will take place Saturday, Aug. 28 at Caesar Ford Park on Stringtown Road in Xenia. Cars can register from noon to 2 p.m. with the judging beginning at 2 p.m. Also included for the day will be an oldies concert on the main stage with the popular Van-Dells. No chairs are needed. Ending the night will be a feature film, drive-in style and will be chosen by the public. The movie starts at approximately 8:30 p.m. For more information call 937-562-6440.

AUG. 28

BELLBROOK LIONS CLUB CAR SHOW AND FESTIVAL. The car show and festival will take place Aug. 28 at Sugarcreek Elementary School, 60 E. South St. Bellbrook. Registration is from 3-6:30 p.m. and trophies will be given out at 7:30 p.m. Trophies will go to the top 30 cars plus a special Mayor’s Choice trophy and Lion’s Club President’s Choice trophy. The show is co-hosted by the Miami Valley Car Club. Dash plaques will be given to the first 75 cars. There will be door prizes and free goodie bags. Free spectator admission and parking. The festival will have a beer garden, live band, 50/50 drawing, food, games, bingo and lots of rides for the kids. Fun for everyone. For info call Ken at 937-376-1511 or Wayne at 937-426-4519.

AUG. 29

CAR SHOW AT CULP LAKE. The 14th annual Car Show at Culp Lake will take place Aug. 29 at 1830 East Home Road, Springfield. Registration starts at 9 a.m. and judging at 1 p.m., Trophies will be at 3:30 p.m. Cost is $10. There will be dash plaques, super goodie bags, 18-inch trophies. DJ Mac Thomas will provide music The. Everyone loves Christian Brothers Food Truck will be selling food. The door prizes will be from Harbor Freight. For more information visit culplake.com or call Steve Culp at 937-399-0085.

SEPT. 25

ANNUAL TRI-STATE CRUISE. This cruise will start at 10:30 a.m. at Payne Recreation Center in Moraine at 3800 Main St. We will be leaving by 11:45 a.m. All cars, trucks and bikes are welcome. The event is also kid friendly. The cruise will drive 161 miles of excellent roads that will span over three states Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and include two ferry boat rides across the Ohio River. The route will comprise beautiful country back roads, some very twisty roads, and lastly, end with some freeway cruising back toward Dayton. The cruise will be around six to nine hours long, depending on the group’s size. The event will go on rain or shine. You need to bring $20 cash to cover the cost of the ferry boat rides. Please have food, drinks and snacks for when we stop at any checkpoints along the route. Also, bring a walkie talkie, if you have one.

OCT. 2

DFC CAR SHOW. The Dayton 1st Church will hold a car show Oct. 2 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 7031 N. Main St. in Dayton. The entry fee is $10. Dash plaques will go to the first 50 entries. Free admission for spectators. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. This event is family friendly.