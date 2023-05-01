Air Force ready to work with small businesses, AFRL small business director says

William Grill is one Ohio point of contact. Grill works for Ohio University in Athens, and he’s very familiar with Wright-Patterson, McJilton said.

McJilton also advises businesses to keep an eye on new contract opportunities on SAM.gov. The AFRL small business office can be reached at AFRL.sb.questions@us.af.mil and https://afrlsbhub.com/afrlsbo.

In general, McJilton advises small businesses to acquaint themselves with the driving strategies for AFRL and the Air Force. Look at modernization imperatives and the lab’s overall direction. “Become better informed of what those strategies are, and more importantly, work through your APEXes,” McJilton said.

“You know, the AFRL is unique,” he added. “We have a number of collaboration outreach opportunities.”

There are plenty of local doors to knock on, such as the Ohio Federal Research Network and others.

Last fiscal year, the DOD spent $85.2 billion on small business prime contracts, and nearly 25% of the department’s prime contracts go to small businesses.

Farooq Mitha, director of the DOD Office of Small Business Programs, testified in March before the Senate Armed Services Committee that the number of small businesses in the defense industrial base has declined over the last decade.

“This is an economic and national security risk for our nation,” he said. “We risk losing mission-critical domestic capabilities, innovation and strong supply chains. To respond to this, the department is working to strengthen our small business supply chains, increase competition and attract new entrants.”

McJilton’s biggest advice to small businesses: “It’s getting connected. It really is. It’s about really forming relationships.”