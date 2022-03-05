A race car for the street: the 2022 Lamborghini Huracán

Mounted amidships is a monster motor that’s responsible for the good times this vehicle delivers, a naturally-aspirated 5.2-liter V-10, the last one still being manufactured. Rated at 631 horsepower and 417 pound-feet of torque through a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission to the rear wheels, which help steer the car along with the front wheels. Engineers also included a mechanical limited-slip differential and brake-based torque vectoring. The driveline can be driven in three modes. There’s STO for street driving, Trofeo for track driving and Pioggia for wet weather in that order.

The results can be seen in its numbers: 0-60 mph takes but 2.6 seconds. In the 9 seconds that it takes some sleepy crossover to reach 60 mph, the STO hits 124 mph. Top speed is 193 mph.

But while there are cars that are nearly as fast, none delivers it in the manner of a Lamborghini.

Nothing quite prepares you for this car’s intense response. More speed? Instantaneous. A lane change? Swift and precise. Incredible stability and traction in turns? Track worthy. And the dual clutch gearbox? Lightning quick. Its extreme response to the tiniest of inputs is delightfully fun.

And it’s accompanied by a mechanical symphony whose malevolent wail is extraordinarily loud, one delivered at a volume known only to professional racecar drivers. Place it in Trofeo mode and keep the revs above 4,500 rpm and your ears bleed. Certainly, you won’t want to turn on any music; that’s provided by the engine behind you.

But its ingratiating wickedness makes it one of the most adept dance partners, one that provides a primeval automotive thrill ride of the first order. Its personality, like so many supercars, is uniquely its own.

That’s not to say it’s not without some foibles. Rearward visibility is virtually nil thanks to louvers that block the view through the rear window. Over-the-shoulder visibility is equally lacking. So your side mirrors become essential. Then there’s the STO’s carbon fiber body. Traversing speed bumps or exiting the parking lot calls for care so that you don’t mar that expensive carbon fiber body lower fascias. Thankfully, a $4,000 lifting system is available to help prevent unexpected trips to the body shop.

While the era of vehicle electrification is upon us, the 2022 Lamborghini Huracán STO is a raucous, loud and fast reminder of the thrill that only an internal combustion engine can provide, a visceral thrill that can only come from an intercontinental ballistic missile disguised as a supercar.

2022 Lamborghini Huracán STO

Base price: $331,533

Engine: 5.2-liter DOHC V-10

Horsepower/Torque: 631 horsepower/417 pound-feet of torque

EPA fuel economy (city/highway): 13/18 mpg

Length/Width/Height: 179.1/76.6/48 inches

Cargo capacity: 1.34 cubic feet

0-60 mph: 2.6 seconds

Top speed: 193 mph

Larry Printz is an automotive journalist based in South Florida. Readers may send him email at TheDrivingPrintz@gmail.com.