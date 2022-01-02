2022 Genesis G70 continues to check off all the boxes

Whereas the exterior may be a little too toned-down for some, the interior goes the opposite way offering high-quality materials and a well-planned interior full of luxury. The interior features are not garish, but don’t get too conservative with the amenities either. This again could be considered an advantage when compared to other luxury brands.

Heated rear seats are a nice touch and there’s a surprising amount of legroom for such small car. Likewise the seat angles are comfortable and all seats offer plenty of support and cushioning. The infotainment system is quite simple to use and integrates perfectly with Apple CarPlay or Android Auto. The 10.25-inch touchscreen is intuitive and responsive. A wireless charging device is well designed to fit various phone sizes.

The trunk shows the G70′s diminutive size by offering only 10.75 cubic feet of cargo area. This falls near the bottom of the segment in overall size. There is a hands-free trunk opening to help overcome the disadvantages of the smaller trunk.

My tester was the top-of-the-line 3.3T Prestige with all-wheel drive (AWD). Base price $44,200. With Sport Advanced Package and the Sport Prestige Package added, the final MSRP of my tester was $53,945.

The front-wheel drive version gets slightly better fuel economy. My tester with AWD had an EPA rating of 17 mpg/city and 25 mpg/highway. In a week’s worth of mostly suburban driving I averaged just over 21 mpg.

There are many advantages going for the Genesis brand and especially for the G70. The things that make it great give it a leg up. The one disadvantage is Genesis’ standing/reputation when it comes to luxury. Not enough people know of the brand or have negative connotations affiliated with Hyundai to give the Genesis a fair shake. That’s really a shame as both the Hyundai and the luxury brand Genesis are really quite excellent with a full offering of competitive vehicles. The G70 is just another in a long line of high-quality luxury vehicles for Genesis.

