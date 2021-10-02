springfield-news-sun logo
X

2021 Dayton Concours winners

Beavercreek's Richard and Helen Harding captured the Col. Edward Deeds Judge's Choice Award presented by Win Supply, Inc. with their stunning 1928 Auburn 8-115, shown here during the awards ceremony at the Dayton Concours d'Elegance. Photo by Haylie Schlater.
Caption
Beavercreek's Richard and Helen Harding captured the Col. Edward Deeds Judge's Choice Award presented by Win Supply, Inc. with their stunning 1928 Auburn 8-115, shown here during the awards ceremony at the Dayton Concours d'Elegance. Photo by Haylie Schlater.

NEWS TO KNOW
19 minutes ago

The 14th Dayton Concours d’Elegance at Carillon Park was held on Sept. 19. Cars and motorcycles were judged for awards in 17 classes. Below is the list of the winners.

AE = Award of Excellence

A. Brass Era 1896-1919 presented by Glenn C. Hamilton

1. America’s Packard Museum, Dayton, 1914 Packard 4-48 Runabout

B1. Roarin’ ‘20s 1920-25 presented by AAA

1. Robert Schmitt, Dayton, 1920 Ford Model T Touring Car

AE. Robert Leopard, Urbana, 1923 Ford Model T

B2. Roarin’ ‘20s 1926-29 presented by TJH Collections

1. Greg Ornazian, Rochester Hills, Michigan, 1929 Duesenberg J Bohman & Schwartz Sedan

AE. Richard and Helen Harding, Beavercreek, 1928 Auburn 8-115

AE. Douglas and Kim Borcherding Gaker, Oregonia, 1928 Packard 443

C. Classics 1930-43 presented by White-Allen Auto Group

1. John Giokaris, Lima, 1930 Marquette DX351 Phaeton

AE. Stuart Blair, Cincinnati, 1936 Pierce-Arrow 1601 Sedan

AE. Gregory Thomas, Maineville, 1933 Pierce-Arrow 1236 Club Brougham

D. Collector American 1946-59 presented by USA Tire & Auto

1. Michael Karns, Beavercreek, 1957 Chevrolet BelAir convertible

AE. Daniel Hall, New Carlisle, 1946 Mercury Sedan

AE. Nick Besch, Dayton, 1956 Packard 400

E1. Collector American 1960-64 presented by Forgeline Motorsports

1. Ron Hous, Dayton, 1961 Chevrolet Biscayne

AE. Pat Dakin, Dayton, 1960 Ford Starliner

E2. Collector American 1965-75 presented by Voss Village BMW

1. Jim Mumford, Kettering, 1972 Plymouth Duster 340

AE. Brian Sherman, Beavercreek, 1965 Buick Riviera

AE. Carolyn Housey, Springboro, 1970 Oldsmobile Cutlass SX

F. Collector Import 1946-90 presented by Bill and Wanda Lukens

1. Charles Marshall II, Dayton, 1957 Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud 1 DHC

AE. Scott Montoney, Mason, 1952 Mercedes-Benz 220 Cabriolet B

AE. Ronald Pennington, Mason, 1967 Amphicar 770

G. Classic Sports Cars through 1962 presented by EuroClassics

1. Peter Boyle, Oil City, Pennsylvania, 1959 OSCA/Fiat Touring Coupe

AE. Joe Kolek, Beavercreek, 1963 Jaguar E-type convertible

AE. Steve Leiding, Maineville, 1960 Porsche 356B roadster

H. Contemporary Sports Cars 1964-80 presented by Lampton/Engle & Assoc.

1. Bradford and Carolyn Shisler, Columbus, 1970 Porsche 911 Euro Targa

AE. Daniel Blubaugh, Centerville, 1964 Chevrolet Corvette

AE. Jan Servaites, Kettering, 1967 Sunbeam Tiger Mk. II

I. American Muscle and Performance presented by Omnispear

1. Ken Moravek, Medina, 1965 Pontiac GTO convertible

AE. Opie and Sue Willis, Hamilton, 1970 Pontiac GTO

AE. Raymund Garcia, Waynesville, 1971 Ford Mustang Mach 1

AE. Michael Besecker, Springfield, 1970 Cougar Eliminator

J. Vehicles of Special Interest presented by US Employee Benefits

1. Mike Buccicone, Centerburg, 1993 Porsche 928 GTS

AE. Lloyd Mathis, Arnold, Minnesota, 1987 AMC Renault GTA

AE. Steve Alves, Winchester, Kentucky 1991 Morgan Plus 4

AE. Gary and Terrie Schwaiger, Sidney, 1986 Porsche 911 Carrera

K. Future Classics 2001-21 presented by PNC

1. Gary McDowell, Dayton, 2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG-GTC Coupe

AE. David Hall, Cincinnati, 2013 Ferrari 458 Spider

AE. Tom Eagle, Franklin, 2012 Aston Martin V12 Vantage

Greg Ornazian's beautiful gold 1929 Duesenberg J Bohman & Schwartz sedan was awarded the R. H. Grant Best of Show Award presented by AAA. From left, Greg Ornazian, Thomas Vaughn, AAA Regional President and Paul Rich, the creator of the award. Photo by Haylie Schlater
Caption
Greg Ornazian's beautiful gold 1929 Duesenberg J Bohman & Schwartz sedan was awarded the R. H. Grant Best of Show Award presented by AAA. From left, Greg Ornazian, Thomas Vaughn, AAA Regional President and Paul Rich, the creator of the award. Photo by Haylie Schlater

L1. Hot Rod Fords presented by Metal-Brite Polishing

1. Bob and Kathy Stanaford, Centerville, 1928 Ford Model A

AE. David Hale, Wilmington, 1929 Ford Roadster

L2. Hot Rods & Customs presented by Yeti Ice Blasting

1. Larry Boyd, West Milton, 1968 Pontiac Firebird

AE. Bob and Cindy Adams, Tipp City, 1969 Pontiac Firebird 400

AE. John Roush, Kettering, 1973 Valiant Scamp

M. Preservation (unrestored) presented by Furst the Florist

1. Deb and Pat Macklin, Ostrander, 1966 Ford Country Squire Station Wagon

AE. Jeff Spradlin, Springfield, 1969 Chevrolet Camaro

AE. Thomas Wallace, Centerville, 1931 Chrysler Royale Deluxe Coupe

N. Race Cars presented by Grismer Tire & Auto Service

1. Phil and Mike Anderson, Xenia, 19 37 Dreyer Sprint Car

AE. Rick Grant, Dayton, 1957 Porsche RSK 718

AE. Brian Coffee, Centerville, 1926 Art Richter Fronty Big Car

AE. Mary Malone, Kettering, 1995 Corvette Pace Car

O. Motorcycles Original presented by Butt Construction

1. John Harrington, Mew Cumberland, Pennsylvania, 1975 Honda CB 550F Supersport

P. Motorcycles Restored presented by Key-Ads Outdoor Advertising

1. Bob and Sharon Piper, Hamilton, 1982 Honda FT500 Ascot

Q. Motorcycles & Scooters presented by Greater Dayton RTA

1. Ron Hous, Dayton, 1957 Cushman Pacemaker

R. Premier Hagerty Youth Judging Award presented by Win Supply

1. Keith Young, St. Paris, 1936 Ford 3-window coupe

2. Richard and Marcia Larabee, Farmington Hills, Michigan, 1967 Pontiac 2+2 convertible

3. James Hamister, Mason, 1974 Pontiac Trans-Am

Larry Miller Best of Show Model Car presented by Fisher Body Craftsman’s Guild Model Car Alumni

Tom Woodruff, Jackson Center, 1920s Indian Gas Station Diorama

Dayton History Preservation Award presented by Carillon Historical Park

Brian Mettling, Oakwood, 1978 Mercury Colony Park Station Wagon

Louis DiPasquale Best British Car presented by EuroClassics

Joe Kolek, Beavercreek, 1963 Jaguar E-type convertible

The Art and Design Award

Richard and Helen Harding, Beavercreek, 1928 Auburn 8-115

The Chairman’s Award presented by White-Allen Auto Group

Keith Friemark, Dayton, 1954 Jaguar XK 120

Charles Huber Most Elegant Automobile presented by TJH Collections

Stuart Blair, Cincinnati, 1936 Pierce-Arrow 5 Passenger Sedan

Ray Keyton American Icon Award presented by AAA

Jim Yankel, Sugarcreek Township, 1973 Chevrolet Corvette

Taj Ma Garaj Award presented by Taj Ma Garaj, Dixon Family

Bradford and Carolyn Shisler, Columbus, 1970 Porsche 911 Euro Targa

Chic Kleptz Family Award presented by Marthann & Jerry Heil

Phil and Mike Anderson, Xenia

Jeffrey Siler Spirit Award presented by PNC

Susan Sparks, Germantown

Best of Show Motorcycle presented by Butt Construction

Bob and Sharon Piper, Hamilton, 1982 Honda FT500 Ascot

Col. Edward Deeds Judge’s Choice presented by Win Supply

Richard and Helen Harding, Beavercreek, 1928 Auburn 8-115

R. H. Grant Best of Show presented by AAA

Greg Ornazian, Rochester Hills, Michigan, 1929 Duesenberg J Bohman & Schwartz Sedan

In Other News
1
Cutesy crossover Nissan Kicks has personality, but no power
2
Jeep’s Big Bang issue is exhausting all options
3
October cruise-ins include a creepy car show
4
Let the horses run wild
5
A world without gas caps is here
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top