Toyota corners the market on hybrids

The powertrain of these two hybrids is nearly identical with both having a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine with electric motor assist. The Avalon has two electric motors that propel it while the Camry has just one. New for the Avalon hybrid this year is a lithium-ion battery that replaces a nickel version. That means very little to the average consumer.

The Avalon has slightly more power with 215 horsepower to the Camry’s 208. But the Camry also weighs less so it feels agile and spry while the Avalon feels sluggish. A continuously variable transmission (CVT) works efficiently in both cars. I understand the merit of a CVT especially in concert with a hybrid powertrain, but I still don’t find this transmission to be overly impressive with quirky shifts in both cars.

As you’d expect, the Avalon’s interior is high quality. The Avalon is aimed at a more high-end customer than the Camry and caters well to that base. But the Camry’s interior is good but falls under the “consistency is boring” mantra I referenced early. There is no wow factor or impressive touchpoints throughout the Camry, but there’s also nothing that feels cheap either. Ditto for the Avalon which even has some nicer touchpoints than the Camry and obviously a bigger back seat.

The most impressive features of the Camry hybrid is the 15.1-cubic foot trunk which is the same as the non-hybrid version. Often hybrids lose cargo room to make way for the battery. Also, new for the 2021 model year is a larger touchscreen for Toyota’s easy-to-use infotainment system. The 9-inch touchscreen is responsive and intuitive.

The Avalon hybrid has Android Auto standard for the 2021 model year. How it wasn’t standard before confounds me, but also doesn’t matter to me as an Apple CarPlay user. As is its reputation, the Avalon’s cabin is incredibly quiet and as a hybrid it’s even quieter and more refined from a comfort level.

Fuel economy is what both of these cars should brag about. The Camry Hybrid is rated at 44 mpg/city and 47 mpg/highway. The Avalon Hybrid is almost identical with an EPA rating of 43 mpg/city and 43/highway. The slightly bigger size and more weight keep the Avalon from hitting 50 mpg, but otherwise it’s quite efficient for a full-size sedan.

Believe it or not, but the pricing is pretty comparable too with the smaller Camry costing around $8,000 less than the larger Avalon. The MSRP of my Camry Hybrid tester was $38,515 for the XSE trim. My Avalon Hybrid tester had an MSRP of $46,717 for the Limited trim.

If you think of Toyota Hybrid and automatically think of the unhip/pokey Prius, you are missing out on two incredible sedans from Toyota in the Camry and Avalon. With gas prices rising, these are both viable, consistent sedans that will mean fewer trips to the gas station.

2021 Toyota Camry Hybrid XSE