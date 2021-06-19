How to protect your car from sun damage

Leaving a vehicle exposed to sunlight for extended periods of time increases the risk of damage to its interior and exterior. It’s important that car and truck owners recognize this so they can mitigate the potential problems sun and heat may cause. Testing conducted at the State Farm® Vehicle Research Facility found interior vehicle air temperatures have been recorded well in excess of 145 F. Interior surfaces exposed to direct sunlight have been recorded at temperatures in excess of 195 F.

The automotive repair service Fix Auto says the sun’s ultraviolet rays can cause the vehicle’s paint to peel and fade over time. UV rays break down the molecules in the paint and make it appear dull. The company says red paint is particularly susceptible because red paint molecules deteriorate faster in the sun than other paint colors.