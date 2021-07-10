A work of Arteon

The grille is sexy and vibrant with a luxury vibe. The profile has an exciting look with design elements that add distinction. The slope of the roofline gives it a sleek overall appearance. The back side has a little less distinction and styling, but still just enough personality to be appealing, including dual exhaust pipes that almost resemble USB connections.

As is the trend right now, the Arteon has a turbocharged 4-cylinder engine that cranks out 268 horsepower. With a car this size, that 268 hp feels more like 300 or more. My tester came with the optional all-wheel drive (which VW calls 4motion). The eight-speed automatic transmission is outstanding.

The responsive steering feels very European (and that’s a good thing). There are three drive settings including Normal, Comfort and Sport that change up the dynamics. Honestly, all three modes have their merits and make the Arteon almost three different cars in one.

Inside, the Audi comparisons continue. Although there’s a clear difference between the two, but if you’re used to the ho-hum interior of other VW cars, you will be impressed with the Arteon’s touchpoints and quality. The cabin is quiet and comfortable.

The sloping styling is conducive to extra rear cargo room as evidenced by the 27.2 cubic foot trunk. Rear seats can fold down maximizing the cargo area to 55 cubic feet. The rear seat has ample leg and shoulder room, but the sloping styling does inhibit rear headroom. Let the taller passengers sit up front and it will be fine.

Volkswagen’s digital cockpit reminds me of Audi’s system which is a good thing. It’s slightly cumbersome and overengineered, but once you learn all the nuances it becomes impressive. The 12.3-inch display is responsive and does offer a combination of knobs as well as touch commands.

There are only two trim options (SE and SEL). My tester which was the SEL did come with Volkswagen’s R-Line which comes with special wheels, AWD, special interior trim and overall sportier feel. The R-Line is the way to go for the Arteon to feel extra “Audi-like.”

My tester had an MSRP of $44,590. The base trim Arteon can be had for under $37,000.

The all-wheel drive Arteon has an EPA rating of 20 mpg/city and 31 mpg/highway. In a week’s worth of mostly suburban driving I averaged 25 mpg.

If the VW Arteon is a poor man’s Audi, then that’s a fair comparison. It has a weird name and gets very little publicity by Volkswagen, but the Arteon is the most exciting car to come from VW in several years.

Jimmy Dinsmore is a freelance automotive journalist. Email him at jimmydinsmore73@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @driversside

2021 Volkswagen Arteon SEL R-Line