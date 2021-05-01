2021 Genesis G80 raises the bar, disrupts the competition in luxury sedan segment

The previous V6 engine has been replaced with a turbocharged 2.5-liter 4-cylinder engine. Turbocharging smaller engines is pretty standard nowadays and it doesn’t mean there’s less power or performance. The 2.5-liter engine makes ample power with 300 horsepower. The G80 isn’t a speed demon and while it’s quick off the line, with no noticeable turbo lag, the overall performance is more refined than exhilarating. So if it’s a sporty, zooming luxury vehicle you’re looking for the G80 might miss the mark in that regard.

Inside, the G80 silences any idea that this was a glorified, overpriced Hyundai. The G80 oozes with luxury and refinement. The ride quality is comfortable and most-importantly, quiet. The rear seats boast extraordinary legroom and headroom. The rear seating is ample enough for three adults and even has heated seats available in the back. Shoulder room would be a little cramped for three adults, but otherwise, two adults would be at ease and comfortable for long trips.

The touchpoints are outstanding with soft materials throughout. The high-gloss look of the accent features inside add a certain elegance. Some luxury cars overdo it with faux wood, which I do like, but the high-gloss look really compliments the overall feel and vibe of the G80.

The technology and infotainment is good and the system is relatively intuitive. It’s not the best infotainment system in the luxury segment, but it’s head and shoulders above the worst.

The 13.1 cubic foot trunk is above average for the segment. The rear seats do not fold flat, so that is something that works against the G80 and limits its overall cargo volume significantly.

The Genesis G80 2.5T is available in either rear-wheel drive (RWD) or all-wheel drive (AWD) and three trim offerings. My tester was the AWD Prestige trim which had a base price of $59,150. With a special paint color and destination charge, my tester’s final MSRP was $60,575. The standard trim for the G80 starts at $47,700.

The AWD 2.5-liter G80 with the 8-speed automatic transmission has an EPA rating of 22 mpg/city and 30 mpg/highway. The RWD version gets slightly better fuel economy. As such, I averaged nearly 26 mpg in mixed suburban driving.

In the end, Hyundai’s luxury brand has really been a disruptive force in the luxury segment. It needed an injection of refinement and quality and the Genesis G80 does just that.

2021 Genesis G80 2.5T AWD Prestige