Box manufacturer fully operational and looking to hire

The company was able to complete some orders at the end of 2021, and are now fully operational, which Akin Burak Onder, Saica’s U.S. general manager, said is a new milestone for the company.

“We have invested in the technology, equipment and people needed to bring performance packaging solutions to this market,” he said. “Our offering can help businesses be more cost-effective and efficient.”

The company chose to come to Hamilton for “many things,” Aragües said. The potential customer base in the region was a main point of interest, he said.

It was also because of Hamilton, as they “were very eager to help us and work with us. They’ve given us many opportunities to build a facility here.”

Additionally, the workforce possibilities added to the calculus to choose Hamilton.

Although the Hamilton warehouse isn’t done adding equipment and hiring staff, Aragües said they’re looking at the next project — the company’s second U.S. facility.

Saica will announce the second U.S. plant location, either in Ohio or Indiana, in the coming months. This was part of a previously announced $800 million investment the company plans for the U.S. market, growing through strategic acquisitions or new plant construction during the next five years, as part of its global strategy.

“This has been a challenging project but, at the same time, very rewarding, we are so thankful for all the support received. We are convinced that we can provide products that will differentiate us in a crowded market”, said Saica Group President Ramón Alejandro.