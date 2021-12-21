Where is he now? Follow Santa Claus with satellites and radar

Santa Claus has already set out on his magical Christmas Eve journey to deliver presents to girls and boys around the world.
Join NORAD as it tracks the jolly old elf with satellites and radar, keeping watch over St. Nick’s path from the North Pole as he guides his reindeer-driven sleigh.
The North American Aerospace Defense Command tracks everything that flies in and around North America 24 hours a day, 365 days a year in defense of the homeland. On Dec. 24, NORAD has a special mission to also track Santa.
Millions of people each year visit the NORAD Tracks Santa website, www.noradsanta.org and on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram as well. There also is a NORAD Tracks Santa mobile app.
The Space Tracking and Surveillance System or STSS has detected Santa flying over Greenland! #NORADTracksSantahttps://t.co/WhCBTsQT5C pic.twitter.com/HsDxssbeGX— NORAD Tracks Santa (@NoradSanta) December 25, 2021
NORAD Santa cams have captured imagery of #Santa flying by Big Ben in London, England. https://t.co/XbUcEA0byW pic.twitter.com/odoq29Ua4i— NORAD Tracks Santa (@NoradSanta) December 24, 2021
NORAD has been tracking Santa’s annual flight since 1955 when a young girl accidentally dialed the unlisted phone number for the Continental Air Defense Command operations center in Colorado. The girl thought she was calling Santa Claus after seeing a promotion in a local newspaper, according to the command.
Air Force Col. Harry Shoup, the commander on duty that night, realized the call was a mistake but assured the child his agency would guarantee Santa a safe journey from the North Pole.
That began the tradition, picked up by NORAD when it was formed in 1958.
