Where is he now? Follow Santa Claus with satellites and radar

NORAD Santa cams have captured imagery of #Santa flying by Big Ben in London, England. https://t.co/XbUcEA0byW pic.twitter.com/odoq29Ua4i — NORAD Tracks Santa (@NoradSanta) December 24, 2021

NORAD has been tracking Santa’s annual flight since 1955 when a young girl accidentally dialed the unlisted phone number for the Continental Air Defense Command operations center in Colorado. The girl thought she was calling Santa Claus after seeing a promotion in a local newspaper, according to the command.

Air Force Col. Harry Shoup, the commander on duty that night, realized the call was a mistake but assured the child his agency would guarantee Santa a safe journey from the North Pole.

That began the tradition, picked up by NORAD when it was formed in 1958.