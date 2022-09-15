Young’s Jersey Dairy kicks off pick your own pumpkins this weekend

Activities include Pick Your Own Pumpkins and Cowvin’s Corny Maze & Playland, running daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Those activities also include a wagon ride out to the pumpkin patch or corn field. Starting Friday, Sept. 30, guests will have a chance to go on a haunted wagon ride and hear scary stories on Friday and Saturday nights from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The fall fun doesn’t stop there. Young’s Dairy has cinnamon sugar pumpkin donut holes, homemade pumpkin bread and pumpkin pies. Other fall favorites include pumpkin and cinnamon ice cream, apple dumplings with a dip of cinnamon or vanilla ice cream and pumpkin bumpkin shakes with a piece of pumpkin pie inside.

Some of the fall activities at Young’s Dairy was once packed into one weekend, but to allow more guests the opportunity to have some fun without weather worries, the activities have been extended into a continuous event, Young explained.

To make the kickoff of the fall season even better, Young’s Dairy is hosting its 26th Annual Wool Gathering from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18.

Young said the wool gathering started out as a small event with a local group of farmers promoting the idea of using natural fibers, but it has since grown into an event where there are over 100 vendors from several surrounding states. Guests can also observe sheep, llamas, alpacas, cashmere goats, Angora rabbits and other wool-bearing animals at the show. There will be shearing demonstrations, wool spinning and more.

“We create fun for our customers,” Young said. “That’s what we try to do all the time.”

The fall fun will continue during the Yellow Springs Street Fair on Saturday, Oct. 8 and the Clark County Retired Teachers Car Show on Saturday, Oct. 15.

Guests interested in experiencing multiple activities on the farm can purchase a three or five tab wristband for a 15 to 20 percent discount compared to if you bought everything individually, Young explained.

The Dairy Store and Young’s Farmstead Cheese Marketplace is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. Breakfast is served Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information about Young’s Jersey Dairy, located at 6880 Springfield-Xenia Road in Yellow Springs, visit www.youngsdairy.com or its Facebook page (@YoungsDairy).