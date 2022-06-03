WORTH THE DRIVE: Hocking Hills State Park’s new lodge, conference center to open Saturday

Credit: Ohio Department of Natural Resources Credit: Ohio Department of Natural Resources

Hocking Hills has cabins and campground sites, over 25 miles of hiking trails and a 17-acre lake and recently made CNN Travel’s list of “7 scenic drives across the United States for your fall foliage fix”.

“The Hocking Hills Lodge offers breathtaking views that the traditional cabin experience does not,” said Stephanie O’Grady, spokeswoman with Ohio Department of Natural Resources. “It’s a luxurious space that puts amenities at reach without leaving the building. We hope this new lodge will have even more people to enjoy the beauty this park has to offer.”

Reservations are being accepted now for stays beginning Nov. 1. Rates begin at roughly $200 per night.

Visit hockinghillsparklodge.com or call 1-800-AT-A-PARK (1-800-282-7275).

Hocking Hills State Park is located in Logan, particularly on the Hocking River, 48 miles southeast of Columbus.