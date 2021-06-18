WORTH THE DRIVE: Baby, oh baby! See two adorable additions at Columbus Zoo

The baby elephant appears strong and began nursing shortly after birth, according to zoo officials. He is vocal, sometimes emits a low grumble, and is testing out his trunk.

The calf’s mother, Phoebe, a 33-year-old elephant, carried the calf for 22-months. The elephants are part of the zoo’s Asia Quest region.

The California sea lion was born to an experienced mother, 6-year-old Lovell.

The pup is already active but won’t be ready for swim lessons with mom until Lovell determines it is ready.

The sea lions are part of Adventure Cove but for now will bond together behind the scenes.

Guests who reserve a Behind the Marina Sea Lion Tour will have the opportunity to catch a glimpse of the pair and learn more about this intelligent, playful species. Additional information can be found on the zoo’s website under the Tours and Virtual Experiences page.

The zoo is posting updates about the newborns in its social media accounts on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is home to more than 10,000 animals representing 600 species worldwide.

More information can be found on the zoo’s website.