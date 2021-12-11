Where to tune in for all things holiday music in the Miami Valley

Christmas 103.9 calls itself “Dayton’s Home for the Holidays” and is a product of the iHeart Radio network. Free streaming is available online at iheart.com.

🎄STAR 93.3

STAR 93.3, an FM Cincinnati-based Christian radio station, is regularly one of the earlier stations to get on the Christmas music train. They play around-the-clock Christmas music and the station can be streamed on star933.com.

🎄97.1 FM

While driving through the downtown Dayton area, tune-in to 97.1 FM to listen to the interactive Downtown Jingle Lights, a part of the Dayton Holiday Festival. Lights throughout downtown Dayton will twinkle along to the beat of different holiday classics and holiday pop favorites.

If you prefer Spotify over the radio, here are a few of our favorite playlists:

🎄”Christmas Classics” features “timeless heart-warming classics for the holiday season.

🎄”Christmas Hits” is all the name — “the biggest Christmas songs of all time.

🎄”New Music Holiday” will keep the holiday party fresh with new music releases including Elton John and Ed Sheeran.

If you’re a subscriber to Sirius XM radio or have access in your vehicle, these SXM stations are currently dedicated to holiday music through Dec. 26:

🎄Holly, channel 105

“Contemporary holiday hits featuring songs by Mariah Carey, Michael Bublé, Kelly Clarkson, Pentatonix, Rod Stewart, Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Chicago, Contemporary holiday hits featuring songs by Mariah Carey, Michael Bublé, Kelly Clarkson, Pentatonix, Rod Stewart, Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Chicago, Josh Groban, Madonna, Bruce Springsteen, Idina Menzel and more.”

🎄Holiday Traditions, channel 71

“Traditional holiday recordings from the ‘40s through the ‘60s by artists such as Bing Crosby, Andy Williams, Ray Conniff and Nat “King” Cole.”

🎄Hallmark Channel Radio, channel 104

“Celebrate the holidays with timeless Christmas music and carols, brought to you by your favorite Hallmark Channel stars.”

🎄Holiday Soul, channel 49

“Classic soul and Motown holiday music from the ‘60s and ‘70s, along with R&B holiday music from the ‘80s, ‘90s, and today, including Aretha Franklin, Temptations, James Brown, Lou Rawls, Smokey Robinson, Dionne Warwick, The Jackson 5, The Four Tops, The Supremes, John Legend, Boyz II Men and many more.”

🎄Country Christmas, channel 58

“Country Christmas music that spans generations, including Garth Brooks, Carrie Underwood, and George Strait.”

Sirius XM radio has an additional 12 channels that are dedicated to various genres of holiday music. Check-out their entire catalog on siriusxm.com/music/holidays.