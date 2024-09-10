What to expect at Kings Island’s Halloween Haunt this year

This year, the park will be scaring visitors on select nights from Sept. 20 through Nov. 2. Guests can explore six haunted mazes and scare zones throughout the park, each with a unique theme.

Haunted mazes are linear experiences where guests trek through a designated path filled with frightening imagery and actors. To contrast this, scare zones are open areas of the park filled with props and actors.

This season will see no new haunted maze added to the park’s lineup. However, fan favorites such as Killmart, Slaughter House and Madame Fatale’s Cavern of Terror will return. These, alongside the newer Cornered, Alien Abyss and Hotel St. Michelle, complete the park’s lineup of mazes.

Kings Island will be crafting a new scare zone for guests this year, the pirate-themed Hooked. This isn’t the first time swashbucklers have invaded the park, as the defunct haunted maze Cut Throat Cove utilized a similar concept.

After an encounter with undead pirates, guests can visit the event’s other scare zones including Alien X, Coney Maul, Abandoned and Pumpkin Eater.

A scare zone can also be found at the entrance of the park. The International Street Fear contains actors welcoming guests to the park with effects, costumes and fog.

Attendees who want to experience Halloween Haunt without the scares can purchase a No Boo Necklace in the park. These let actors know not to frighten a guest, however anyone wearing the accessory cannot enter haunted mazes.

Special Halloween live shows will be at Halloween Haunt. A number of these events are aimed at adult audiences, such as the zombie stunt show NyteWalkers. However, the park lists the retro dance performance Ghouls Gone Wild as appropriate for all ages.

These live shows will take place at select times during Halloween Haunt nights, with schedules planned to be available in the park’s app.

The Halloween Haunt festivities start at 6 p.m. and run until the park closes. Guests cannot reenter the park after that time.

Kings Island will also be offering family friendly Halloween activities during the day. A full schedule of events can be viewed online.

How to go

What: Kings Island Halloween Haunt

When: 6 p.m. select weekends Sept. 20 through Nov. 2

Where: Kings Island Amusement Park: 6300 Kings Island Drive, Mason

More info: visitkingsisland.com