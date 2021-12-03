springfield-news-sun logo
X

Vax-2-School scholarships: Final $10K winners to be named today, 5 grand prize winners tonight

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Caption

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Local News
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
45 minutes ago
State giving away 30 $10,000 scholarships each day this week, plus five $100,000 scholarships on Friday evening.

The final winners of the Ohio Vax-2-School $10,000 scholarships will be announced Friday afternoon, and the grand prize winners of $100,000 scholarships will be named this evening.

The state is awarding $2 million in scholarships to Ohioans 5 to 25 who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Five people will win $100,000 scholarships and 150 will win $10,000 scholarships. The scholarships can be used at any college, university, trade school, technical program or job training program in the state.

The 30 $10,000 scholarship winners will be named at 3:30 p.m. on Instagram and Twitter at @OhioVax2School and online at https://ohiovax2school.com/.

The five $100,000 scholarship winners will be named at 7:29 p.m. during the Ohio Lottery broadcast.

So far, 120 $10,000 scholarship winners have been announced this week.

ExploreRELATED: 7 in region win $10,000 Vax-2-School scholarships in 4th round

Seven from the local winners were named Thursday in the fourth round: Noah Carl and Cimone Derrick of Dayton, Keijuanna (Keikei) Alsup of Centerville, Ava Schell of Xenia, Kellen Miller of Troy, John Matthews III of Hamilton and Logan Regg of West Chester Twp.

ExploreRELATED: 5 in Miami Valley win $10K Vax-2-School scholarships in 3rd round

There were five winners from the area named on Wednesday in the third round: Katelyn Schreiner of Dayton, Cody Ratermann of Clayton, Eleanor Bohlen of Morrow in Warren County and Andrew Keck of Hamilton and Thomas Ratliff of Liberty Twp. in Butler County

ExploreRELATED: 3 in Miami Valley win $10,000 in 2nd round of Vax-2-School scholarships

Three Miami Valley residents were among the 30 winners announced Tuesday in the second round: Stephen Berent of Beavercreek, Zoe Helmick of Englewood and Jonathan Lewis of Troy.

ExploreRELATED: Six in region win $10,000 Vax-2-School scholarships

First round winners included six from the region: Mitchell Link of Jamestown in Greene County; Lessah LeMaster of Enon in Clark County; Madison Cooke of Maineville in Warren County; plus three from West Chester Twp. in Butler County — Alena McCain, Martin Philip and Katrina Whitmore

Winners are selected using a random generator number, the same as the state used in the Vax-a-Million incentive.

Those who were not selected are automatically carried over into the following drawings. People who were previously vaccinated are eligible to win.

ExploreRELATED: Ohio doubles Vax-2-School prizes, will expand to ages 5 to 25 with FDA vaccine approval

As of Wednesday, more than 6.78 million Ohioans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Ohio Department of Health. More than 142,100 residents ages 5 to 11 and 398,000 youth 12 to 17 have started the vaccine. It’s 14.25% and 44.75% of those respective age groups’ population.

More than 976,300 Ohioans 18 to 29 have started the vaccine series. It accounts for 52.44% of that age group.

In Other News
1
Health officials ‘watching closely’ for omicron variant in Ohio
2
7 in region win $10,000 Vax-2-School scholarships in 4th round
3
COVID cases, hospitalizations back at fall peak numbers in Ohio
4
‘Born alive’ bill denounced as futile, supporters say it will make...
5
6-state trooper initiative targets impaired driving

About the Author

ajc.com

Jen Balduf
Follow Jen Balduf on twitter
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top