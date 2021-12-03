Vax-2-School scholarships: Final $10K winners to be named today, 5 grand prize winners tonight

Seven from the local winners were named Thursday in the fourth round: Noah Carl and Cimone Derrick of Dayton, Keijuanna (Keikei) Alsup of Centerville, Ava Schell of Xenia, Kellen Miller of Troy, John Matthews III of Hamilton and Logan Regg of West Chester Twp.

Congratulations to today's #OhioVax2School $10,000 scholarship winners! Scroll through the graphics to see all 30 winners! Brogan Combs, Chillicothe; Adriana Crivelli, Solon; Brodie Custer, Montgomery; Cimone Derrick, Dayton; Alexys Dray, Baltimore 🧵2/7 pic.twitter.com/XWz1fTq7Qb — Ohio Vax-2-School (@OhioVax2School) December 2, 2021

There were five winners from the area named on Wednesday in the third round: Katelyn Schreiner of Dayton, Cody Ratermann of Clayton, Eleanor Bohlen of Morrow in Warren County and Andrew Keck of Hamilton and Thomas Ratliff of Liberty Twp. in Butler County

Congratulations to the third group of $10,000 scholarship winners in the #OhioVax2School drawing! Scroll through the graphics to see all 30 of today's winners! Winners will be announced daily through Friday. #COVID19 🧵6/7 pic.twitter.com/CM5sS0BWzg — Ohio Vax-2-School (@OhioVax2School) December 1, 2021

Three Miami Valley residents were among the 30 winners announced Tuesday in the second round: Stephen Berent of Beavercreek, Zoe Helmick of Englewood and Jonathan Lewis of Troy.

Congratulations to the second group of $10,000 scholarship winners in the #OhioVax2School drawing! Scroll through the graphics to see all 30 winners! Winners will be announced daily this week. #COVID19 🧵1/7 pic.twitter.com/4PkfpIKOqR — Ohio Vax-2-School (@OhioVax2School) November 30, 2021

First round winners included six from the region: Mitchell Link of Jamestown in Greene County; Lessah LeMaster of Enon in Clark County; Madison Cooke of Maineville in Warren County; plus three from West Chester Twp. in Butler County — Alena McCain, Martin Philip and Katrina Whitmore

Congratulations to the first group of $10,000 scholarship winners in the #OhioVax2School drawing! Scroll through the graphics to see all 30 winners! Winners will be announced daily this week. #COVID19 🧵5/7 pic.twitter.com/Rov2a9Vmg4 — Ohio Vax-2-School (@OhioVax2School) November 29, 2021

Winners are selected using a random generator number, the same as the state used in the Vax-a-Million incentive.

Those who were not selected are automatically carried over into the following drawings. People who were previously vaccinated are eligible to win.

As of Wednesday, more than 6.78 million Ohioans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Ohio Department of Health. More than 142,100 residents ages 5 to 11 and 398,000 youth 12 to 17 have started the vaccine. It’s 14.25% and 44.75% of those respective age groups’ population.

More than 976,300 Ohioans 18 to 29 have started the vaccine series. It accounts for 52.44% of that age group.