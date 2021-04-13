Troy plans smaller Strawberry Jam celebration after festival cancellation

The local celebration downtown will showcase music and food, and will not include arts and crafts, organizers said.

The Troy Strawberry Festival Board of Directors on April 1 canceled the 2021 festival based on COVID-19 health restrictions. However, Gov. Mike DeWine on April 5 announced simplified health orders issued by the Ohio Department of Health that led the board to meet with the city of Troy and Miami County Public Health to enact a plan for the Strawberry Jam event.