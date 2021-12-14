TONIGHT: Watch this year’s TEDxDayton event for free

· Ernest Stockton – “An Earnest Approach to Recidivism”

· Faheem Curtis-Khidr – “Black Leadership in Higher Education: A Call to Action and Equity”

· Jen Burns – “Lettuce Talk About Food Waste”

· Josh Sweigart – “Local News is BREAKING…And Why You Should Care”

· Kami Anderson – “‘Molón de Idiomas’ Language Swag in the Foreign Language Classroom”

· Karla Hollencamp – “From Widow to Willow”

· Lindsay Ryan – “Phone Lines Are Lifelines”

· Mark Bailey – “I Need to Speak to Your Manager”

· Marsha Therese Danzig – “Flamenco Is My Fight”

· Mary Baldino – “We Just Want to Play! What It’s Like for Women in eSports”

· Miri Lader – “Making Room for Trust in the Doctor/Patient Relationship: It Just May Save Us”

· Ryan Ivory – “Being Black as a Pre-Existing Health Condition”

· Umesh Haritashya – “The Wonder of Satellites: Real-World Applications”

The purpose of the event is to spark deep discussion. The speakers and topics attempt to foster learning, inspiration and wonder while provoking conversations that matter.

TEDxDayton will also be livestreamed Thursday, Dec. 16 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

To view the event or for more information, visit TEDxDayton.com.