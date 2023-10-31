The Sugar Guild finds new home in Fairborn

The Sugar Guild will soon have a new home in Fairborn after serving breakfast and brunch at The Red Carpet Tavern on Wayne Avenue in Dayton for the past year.

Last weekend chef DD Pearson announced on Facebook she will operate The Sugar Guild out of Spark Fairborn, a combination incubator kitchen and co-working space located at 305 W. Main St.

Her last day of serving what customers call a “boutique breakfast” at The Red Carpet Tavern was Oct. 22. Pearson plans to have a full-time spot at Spark starting Nov. 1.

Pearson will offer The Sugar Guild’s breakfast and brunch services via pickup and delivery from Spark. The latest news: regular dine-in service will return.

“Just the same way we rent Spark’s banquet hall for our buffets and our events throughout the holidays, we would rent their hall to do a regular dining service,” Pearson said.

The Sugar Guild is planning to host a buffet from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 12. Pearson encourages customers to keep an eye out for additional details and information on how to make reservations via social media.

“This has been an amazing journey and I have learned so much. I am just over the moon,” Pearson said. “The Sugar Guild is not just a small business to me. It’s truly my passion.”

She expressed her gratitude to her current and longtime customers. Their commitment and loyalty have pushed her to keep going, Pearson said.

The Sugar Guild is currently accepting orders for its holiday bakery which includes pumpkin rolls, cinnamon rolls, carrot cake, German chocolate cake, sugar maple bacon and more. Pickup and delivery for these items will be available Tuesday, Nov. 21 and Wednesday, Nov. 22. To place an order, call 740-908-1699 or email chefddcuisine23@gmail.com.

For more information and updates, visit The Sugar Guild’s Facebook or Instagram pages.