TELL US: Share a memory that makes you think of the holiday season

The holiday season is a time well spent making memories with family and friends.

The Dayton Daily News, Journal-News and Springfield News-Sun are asking our readers to share a favorite holiday memory.

Do you have a favorite memory baking cookies with your grandma? Or a favorite tradition you and your family do every year in December? Maybe you have a special ornament on your tree that you cherish or a present you were gifted as a kid from Santa that you never got rid of or just can’t stop thinking about.

If you are interested in sharing a memorable story that makes you think of the holidays, send an email to natalie.jones@coxinc.com. Please include your first and last name, the city you reside in, phone number, a short summary and a photo that relates to the story by 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15.

