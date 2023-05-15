Steak Thyme constructs over 650-foot-long cheesesteak, breaking previous record

Steak Thyme Bar & Grill, located at 103 N. Springboro Pike in Miamisburg, celebrated its first anniversary in a big way by constructing a 650.3-foot-long cheesesteak.
Owners Jake and Jordan Shteiwi said it feels amazing to break the record for world’s largest cheesesteak. The previous record for the largest cheesesteak was held by Rim Cafe in Philadelphia at 510-feet-long, Jordan said.
The twin brothers’ original plans were to build a 600-foot-long cheesesteak, but ended up going even bigger. They used over 400 pounds of steak, 200 pounds of cheese and 650 12-inch pieces of bread to build the cheesesteak.
Steak Thyme Bar & Grill was closed on Wednesday, May 17 to host a block party outdoors in celebration of the restaurant’s first anniversary. The event featured the construction of the cheesesteak, a bouncy house, face painting, music and a raffle.
“We want to take this chance to showcase our cheesesteaks and the teamwork of our entire staff... with the local community,” Jordan previously said. “Besides competition for us, we want to make people happy and bring the community together with this legendary event.”
The owners originally wanted to make the world’s largest cheesesteak when they first opened the restaurant, but Jordan said they ultimately decided to wait until their first anniversary.
The brothers, both graduates of Miamisburg High School and Sinclair Community College, took over ownership of the original Steak Thyme, located at 4040 Wilmington Pike in Kettering, over 10 years ago. Their parents, Musa and Huda Shteiwi, opened the restaurant together in October 2005, just before their father, Musa, died in 2006.
The original restaurant on Wilmington Pike is a standard, casual dining and carryout restaurant. The second restaurant has a full-service bar, a large dining room and new menu offerings.
For more information about the restaurant, visit www.steakthyme.com or the restaurant’s Facebook page.
