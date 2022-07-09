Saluting Dayton’s 2021-22 Theater Season

At community theaters, Dayton Theatre Guild’s imaginative “The Old Man and the Old Moon,” Beavercreek Community Theatre’s delightful “Something Rotten!” and multiple standouts from the Dayton Playhouse (“Hello, Dolly!” particularly conjured Broadway’s Golden Age) were key. Some troupes were also unafraid to introduce audiences to little known yet engaging material, evidenced most notably in the Miami Valley premieres of INNOVAtheatre’s heartfelt oratorio “Considering Matthew Shepard” and Greater Hamilton Civic Theatre’s vocally sublime presentation of Academy Award-winning composer Michel Legrand’s short-lived Broadway musical “Amour.”

Elsewhere: “Paul Laurence Dunbar: A Sesquicentennial Celebration” offered meaningful tributes to Dayton’s literary pioneer; Muse Machine returned for the first time since 2020 with a first-rate take on “The Addams Family”; and Epiphany Lutheran Church’s dazzlingly down-home “Bright Star” reshaped and deepened the material to innovative levels that surpassed the original Broadway production.

I didn’t see every show across the region during the season, but the following acknowledgments reflect the over 55 shows which were viewed and evaluated. Congratulations to the winners, contenders and the entire Miami Valley theater community for producing art in these challenging times.

BEST TOURING PRODUCTION

“Hamilton,” Dayton Live

Combined Shape Caption Dayton Live's Premier Health Broadway Series presented the local premiere of "Hamilton" at the Schuster Center during the 2021-22 season. JOAN MARCUS/CONTRIBUTED Combined Shape Caption Dayton Live's Premier Health Broadway Series presented the local premiere of "Hamilton" at the Schuster Center during the 2021-22 season. JOAN MARCUS/CONTRIBUTED

Contenders: “Come From Away,” Dayton Live; “Dear Evan Hansen,” Dayton Live; “Fiddler on the Roof,” Dayton Live; “Hairspray,” Clark State Performing Arts Center; “Mean Girls,” Dayton Live; “That Golden Girls Show! A Puppet Parody,” Dayton Live; “Waitress,” Clark State Performing Arts Center

BEST PROFESSIONAL PRODUCTION OF A PLAY

“Incident at Our Lady of Perpetual Help,” Human Race Theatre Company

Combined Shape Caption left to right: Jason Podplesky (Mike O'Shea), Lizzie Huelskamp (Becky O'Shea), Mierka Girten (Terri Carmichael), Cecily Dowd (Linda O'Shea) and Christine Brunner (Josephine O'Shea) in the Human Race Theatre Company's production of "Incident at Our Lady of Perpetual Help." PHOTO BY SCOTT J. KIMMINS Credit: SCOTT J. KIMMINS Credit: SCOTT J. KIMMINS Combined Shape Caption left to right: Jason Podplesky (Mike O'Shea), Lizzie Huelskamp (Becky O'Shea), Mierka Girten (Terri Carmichael), Cecily Dowd (Linda O'Shea) and Christine Brunner (Josephine O'Shea) in the Human Race Theatre Company's production of "Incident at Our Lady of Perpetual Help." PHOTO BY SCOTT J. KIMMINS Credit: SCOTT J. KIMMINS Credit: SCOTT J. KIMMINS

Contenders: “Airness,” Human Race Theatre Company; “The Dream of the Burning Boy,” The Nerve; “Everything That’s Beautiful,” Human Race Theatre Company; “Friend Art,” The Nerve; “Looped,” Human Race Theatre Company; “Who’s Holiday!,” Human Race Theatre Company

BEST PROFESSIONAL PRODUCTION OF A MUSICAL

“Cabaret,” TheatreLab Dayton, Square One Salon and The RubiGirls

Combined Shape Caption Charity Farrell as Sally Bowles and Alex Everett as the Emcee in TheatreLab Dayton's presentation of "Cabaret." CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED Combined Shape Caption Charity Farrell as Sally Bowles and Alex Everett as the Emcee in TheatreLab Dayton's presentation of "Cabaret." CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Contenders: “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder,” La Comedia Dinner Theatre; “Company,” TheatreLab Dayton; “Disney’s The Little Mermaid,” La Comedia Dinner Theatre; “My 80-Year-Old Boyfriend,” Human Race Theatre Company; “Phantom,” La Comedia Dinner Theatre; “Something Rotten!,” TheatreLab Dayton

BEST COMMUNITY THEATER PRODUCTION OF A PLAY

“The Old Man and the Old Moon,” Dayton Theatre Guild

Combined Shape Caption The Dayton Theatre Guild production of "The Old Man and the Old Moon." PHOTO BY RICK FLYNN PHOTOGRAPHY Credit: RICK FLYNN PHOTOGRAPHY Credit: RICK FLYNN PHOTOGRAPHY Combined Shape Caption The Dayton Theatre Guild production of "The Old Man and the Old Moon." PHOTO BY RICK FLYNN PHOTOGRAPHY Credit: RICK FLYNN PHOTOGRAPHY Credit: RICK FLYNN PHOTOGRAPHY

Contenders: “American Son,” Dayton Playhouse; “August: Osage County,” Dayton Playhouse; “Morning’s at Seven,” Dayton Theatre Guild; “The Norwegians,” Dayton Theatre Guild; “Picasso at the Lapin Agile,” Beavercreek Community Theatre; “Women in Jeopardy!,” Dayton Theatre Guild

BEST COMMUNITY THEATER PRODUCTION OF A MUSICAL

“Something Rotten!,” Beavercreek Community Theatre

Combined Shape Caption Beavercreek Community Theatre's production of "Something Rotten!" CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED Combined Shape Caption Beavercreek Community Theatre's production of "Something Rotten!" CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Contenders: “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” INNOVAtheatre; “110 in the Shade,” Lebanon Theatre Company; “Amour,” Greater Hamilton Civic Theatre; “Children of Eden,” INNOVAtheatre; “Hello, Dolly!,” Dayton Playhouse; “Into the Woods,” Dayton Playhouse; “The Wedding Singer,” Springboro Community Theatre

BEST COLLEGIATE PRODUCTION OF A PLAY

“Sweat,” Wright State University

Combined Shape Caption left to right: Jacob Jones, Marcus Antonio, Tommy Cole, Madyson McCabe, Elaine Mueller, and Zavi Odetta in Wright State University's production of "Sweat." PHOTO BY WRIGHT STATE THEATRE Credit: WRIGHT STATE THEATRE Credit: WRIGHT STATE THEATRE Combined Shape Caption left to right: Jacob Jones, Marcus Antonio, Tommy Cole, Madyson McCabe, Elaine Mueller, and Zavi Odetta in Wright State University's production of "Sweat." PHOTO BY WRIGHT STATE THEATRE Credit: WRIGHT STATE THEATRE Credit: WRIGHT STATE THEATRE

Contenders: “Circle Mirror Transformation,” Wright State University; “Laced,” University of Dayton; “Lend Me a Tenor,” Wright State University

BEST COLLEGIATE PRODUCTION OF A MUSICAL

“Sweet Charity,” Wright State University

Combined Shape Caption Wright State University's production of "Sweet Charity" featured Tassy Kirbas as Charity Hope Valentine. PHOTO BY ERIN PENCE Credit: ERIN PENCE Credit: ERIN PENCE Combined Shape Caption Wright State University's production of "Sweet Charity" featured Tassy Kirbas as Charity Hope Valentine. PHOTO BY ERIN PENCE Credit: ERIN PENCE Credit: ERIN PENCE

Contenders: “Head Over Heels,” Miami University; “The Lightning Thief,” Sinclair Community College; “Mamma Mia!,” Wright State University; “Something Rotten!,” Clark State College

BEST SPECIAL THEATRICAL EVENT

“Bright Star,” Epiphany Lutheran Church

Combined Shape Caption Epiphany Players Drama Ministry of Epiphany Lutheran Church presented "Bright Star." CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED Combined Shape Caption Epiphany Players Drama Ministry of Epiphany Lutheran Church presented "Bright Star." CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Contenders: “The Addams Family,” Muse Machine; “Considering Matthew Shepard,” INNOVAtheatre and Sorg Opera House; “Kevin Moore: At the Heart of the Human Race: A Farewell Celebration,” Human Race Theatre Company; “The Light in the Piazza,” Miami University Opera Theater; “Paul Laurence Dunbar: A Sesquicentennial Celebration,” Dayton Aviation Heritage National Historical Park and Dayton Live

BEST NEW WORK

Charissa Bertels, Christian Duhamel and Ed Bell’s “My 80-Year-Old Boyfriend,” Human Race Theatre Company

Combined Shape Caption Charissa Bertels in "My 80-Year-Old Boyfriend," presented by the Human Race Theatre Company. PHOTO COURTESY OF HUMAN RACE THEATRE Credit: HUMAN RACE THEATRE Credit: HUMAN RACE THEATRE Combined Shape Caption Charissa Bertels in "My 80-Year-Old Boyfriend," presented by the Human Race Theatre Company. PHOTO COURTESY OF HUMAN RACE THEATRE Credit: HUMAN RACE THEATRE Credit: HUMAN RACE THEATRE

Contenders: Philip Drennen and Skyler McNeely’s “Charlie and Doggy and the Song at the Edge of the World,” TheatreLab Dayton; Shanti Reinhardt’s “Otis,” Dayton Playhouse FutureFest; Cary Simowitz’s “All the Oxytocin in Your Fingertips,” Dayton Playhouse FutureFest; Elyzabeth Gregory Wilder’s “Everything That’s Beautiful,” Human Race Theatre Company

BEST LEADING ACTOR IN A PLAY

Chris Hahn as Larry Morrow, “The Dream of the Burning Boy”

Combined Shape Caption Chris Hahn as Larry Morrow in The Nerve's production of "The Dream of the Burning Boy." PHOTO BY KNACK VIDEO + PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED Combined Shape Caption Chris Hahn as Larry Morrow in The Nerve's production of "The Dream of the Burning Boy." PHOTO BY KNACK VIDEO + PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Contenders: Mike Beerbower as Gus, “The Norwegians”; Brad Bishop as the Old Man, “The Old Man and the Old Moon”; A.J. Breslin as Kevin, “Friend Art”; Jose Gutierrez del Arroyo as Pablo Picasso, “Picasso at the Lapin Agile”; Aidan Lord as Max, “Lend Me a Tenor”; Josh Aaron McCabe as Luke, “Everything That’s Beautiful”; Brandon Shockney as Nick Carraway, “The Great Gatsby” (Dayton Playhouse); Zack Steele as Ed “Shreddy Eddy” Leary, “Airness”

BEST LEADING ACTRESS IN A PLAY

Kelly Mengelkoch as Jess, “Everything That’s Beautiful”

Combined Shape Caption Jax Heritage (Morgan) and Kelly Mengelkoch (Jess) in the Human Race Theatre Company's production of "Everything That's Beautiful." PHOTO BY SCOTT J. KIMMINS Credit: SCOTT J. KIMMINS Credit: SCOTT J. KIMMINS Combined Shape Caption Jax Heritage (Morgan) and Kelly Mengelkoch (Jess) in the Human Race Theatre Company's production of "Everything That's Beautiful." PHOTO BY SCOTT J. KIMMINS Credit: SCOTT J. KIMMINS Credit: SCOTT J. KIMMINS

Contenders: Cecily Dowd as Linda O’Shea, “Incident at Our Lady of Perpetual Help”; Becky Howard as Violet Weston, “August: Osage County”; Teresa Lynn as Kendra Ellis Connor, “American Son”; Mady McCabe as Tracey, “Sweat”; Marcy McGuigan as Tallulah Bankhead, “Looped”; Alex Sunderhaus as Cindy Lou Who, “Who’s Holiday!”

BEST LEADING ACTOR IN A MUSICAL

Danny Arnold as Tevye, “Fiddler on the Roof”

Combined Shape Caption Danny Arnold portrayed Tevye in the Dayton Live Premier Health Broadway Series presentation of "Fiddler on the Roof." CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED Combined Shape Caption Danny Arnold portrayed Tevye in the Dayton Live Premier Health Broadway Series presentation of "Fiddler on the Roof." CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Contenders: Stephen Christopher Anthony as Evan Hansen, “Dear Evan Hansen”; Chris Beiser as the D’Ysquith Family, “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder”; Jared Dixon as Aaron Burr, “Hamilton”; Pierre Jean Gonzalez as Alexander Hamilton, “Hamilton”; Zach King as Nick Bottom, “Something Rotten!” (TheatreLab Dayton); Andrew Levitt as Edna Turnblad, “Hairspray”; Sean Miller-Jones as Dusoleil, “Amour”; Bobby Mitchum as Robert, “Company”; Matthew Wade as Erik/Phantom, “Phantom”; Michael Wadham as Nick Bottom, “Something Rotten!” (Beavercreek Community Theatre)

BEST LEADING ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL

Charissa Bertels as Herself, “My 80-Year-Old Boyfriend”

Combined Shape Caption Charissa Bertels in "My 80-Year-Old Boyfriend," previously presented by Arizona Theatre Company and presented in its local premiere by the Human Race Theatre Company at the Loft Theatre. PHOTO BY TIM FULLER Credit: TIM FULLER Credit: TIM FULLER Combined Shape Caption Charissa Bertels in "My 80-Year-Old Boyfriend," previously presented by Arizona Theatre Company and presented in its local premiere by the Human Race Theatre Company at the Loft Theatre. PHOTO BY TIM FULLER Credit: TIM FULLER Credit: TIM FULLER

Contenders: Jisel Soleil Ayon as Jenna, “Waitress”; Charity Farrell as Sally Bowles, “Cabaret”; Nadina Hassan as Regina George, “Mean Girls”; Adee McFarland as the Witch, “Into the Woods”; Tina McPhearson as Dolly Gallagher Levi, “Hello, Dolly!”; Niki Metcalf as Tracy Turnblad, “Hairspray”; Jillian Mitchell as Eve, “Children of Eden”; Maite Uzal as Golde, “Fiddler on the Roof”

Explore Versailles teens compete in prestigious Jimmy Awards on Broadway

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A PLAY

Jason Podplesky as Mike O’Shea, Father Lovett and Betty Heckenbach, “Incident at Our Lady of Perpetual Help”

Combined Shape Caption left to right: Jason Podplesky (Mike O'Shea), Cecily Dowd (Linda O'Shea) and Mierka Girten (Terri Carmichael) in the Human Race Theatre Company's production of "Incident at Our Lady of Perpetual Help." PHOTO BY SCOTT J. KIMMINS Credit: SCOTT J. KIMMINS Credit: SCOTT J. KIMMINS Combined Shape Caption left to right: Jason Podplesky (Mike O'Shea), Cecily Dowd (Linda O'Shea) and Mierka Girten (Terri Carmichael) in the Human Race Theatre Company's production of "Incident at Our Lady of Perpetual Help." PHOTO BY SCOTT J. KIMMINS Credit: SCOTT J. KIMMINS Credit: SCOTT J. KIMMINS

Contenders: Cole Frasher as Tito Merelli, “Lend Me a Tenor”; Rasell Holt as David “D Vicious” Cooper, “Airness”; Franklin Johnson as John Stokes, “American Son”; Gwyn Lee as Cat, “Laced”; Justin McCombs as Will, “Everything That’s Beautiful”; Jeff Sams as Homer Bolton, “Morning’s at Seven”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A PLAY

Mierka Girten as Theresa (Terri) Carmichael, “Incident at Our Lady of Perpetual Help”

Combined Shape Caption Mierka Girten (Terri Carmichael) and Jason Podplesky (Father Lovett) in the Human Race Theatre Company's production of "Incident at Our Lady of Perpetual Help." PHOTO BY SCOTT J. KIMMINS Credit: SCOTT J. KIMMINS Credit: SCOTT J. KIMMINS Combined Shape Caption Mierka Girten (Terri Carmichael) and Jason Podplesky (Father Lovett) in the Human Race Theatre Company's production of "Incident at Our Lady of Perpetual Help." PHOTO BY SCOTT J. KIMMINS Credit: SCOTT J. KIMMINS Credit: SCOTT J. KIMMINS

Contenders: Reanne Acasio as Astrid “Cannibal Queen” Anderson, “Airness”; Christine Brunner as Josephine (Jo) O’Shea, “Incident at Our Lady of Perpetual Help”; Lauren Everett as Molly, “Friend Art”; Barbara Jorgensen as Esther (Esty) Crampton, “Morning’s at Seven”; Wendi Michael as Esther Franz, “The Price” (Dayton Theatre Guild); Zavi Odetta as Cynthia, “Sweat”

Explore Versailles teens compete in prestigious Jimmy Awards on Broadway

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A MUSICAL

Joshua Stucky as Fraulein Schneider, “Cabaret”

Combined Shape Caption Joshua Stucky as Fraulein Schneider in TheatreLab Dayton's presentation of "Cabaret." CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED Combined Shape Caption Joshua Stucky as Fraulein Schneider in TheatreLab Dayton's presentation of "Cabaret." CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Contenders: Marcus Choi as George Washington, “Hamilton”; Warren Egypt Franklin as Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson, “Hamilton”; Jose Gutierrez del Arroyo as Shakespeare in “Something Rotten!” (Beavercreek Community Theatre); Brent Hoggatt as Shakespeare, “Something Rotten!” (TheatreLab Dayton); Daniel Kushner as Motel, “Fiddler on the Roof”; Mitchell Lewis as Oscar Lindquist, “Sweet Charity”; Dylan McGill as Prosecutor General and Boss, “Amour”; Chris Nelson as Cornelius Hackl, “Hello, Dolly!”; Ty Smith as Nostradamus, “Something Rotten!” (TheatreLab Dayton)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL

Charlotte Kunesh as Young Alice Murphy, “Bright Star”

Combined Shape Caption Charlotte Kunesh as Young Alice Murphy in Epiphany Lutheran Church's production of "Bright Star." CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED Combined Shape Caption Charlotte Kunesh as Young Alice Murphy in Epiphany Lutheran Church's production of "Bright Star." CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Contenders: Ta’rea Campbell as Angelica Schuyler, “Hamilton”; Lindsey Cardoza as Nostradamus in “Something Rotten!” (Beavercreek Community Theatre); Clare Hingsbergen as Rona Lisa Peretti, “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee”; Tori Kocher as Ursula, “Disney’s The Little Mermaid”; Katelyn Quinn as Whore and Claire, “Amour”; Jessica E. Sherman as Heidi Hansen, “Dear Evan Hansen”; Maggie Weckesser as Wednesday Addams, “The Addams Family”

BREAKTHROUGH MALE PERFORMANCE IN A PLAY

Thomas Cole as Jason, “Sweat”

Combined Shape Caption Tommy Cole (Jason) and Marcus Antonio (Chris, rear) appeared in Wright State University's production of "Sweat." PHOTO BY WRIGHT STATE THEATRE Credit: WRIGHT STATE THEATRE Credit: WRIGHT STATE THEATRE Combined Shape Caption Tommy Cole (Jason) and Marcus Antonio (Chris, rear) appeared in Wright State University's production of "Sweat." PHOTO BY WRIGHT STATE THEATRE Credit: WRIGHT STATE THEATRE Credit: WRIGHT STATE THEATRE

Contenders: Marcus Antonio as Chris, “Sweat”; Nathan Evans as Little Charles Aiken, “August: Osage County”; Jax Heritage as Morgan, “Everything That’s Beautiful”; Brendan Sheehan as Victor Franz, “The Price” (Dayton Theatre Guild); Eli Young as Albert Einstein, “Picasso at the Lapin Agile”

BREAKTHROUGH FEMALE PERFORMANCE IN A PLAY

Mandy Shannon as Barbara Fordham, “August: Osage County”

Combined Shape Caption (center) Mandy Shannon (Barbara Fordham) tackles Becky Howard (Violet Weston) during a heated moment in the Dayton Playhouse's production of "August: Osage County." PHOTO BY RICK FLYNN PHOTOGRAPHY Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED Combined Shape Caption (center) Mandy Shannon (Barbara Fordham) tackles Becky Howard (Violet Weston) during a heated moment in the Dayton Playhouse's production of "August: Osage County." PHOTO BY RICK FLYNN PHOTOGRAPHY Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Contenders: Lizzie Huelskamp as Becky O’Shea, “Incident at Our Lady of Perpetual Help”; Aleksandra “Sasha” Kozlova as Germaine, “Picasso at the Lapin Agile”; Liz Lindon as Rachel, “The Dream of the Burning Boy”; Donya Rahimi as Maria Merelli, “Lend Me a Tenor”; Isabella Roberts as Morgan, “Everything That’s Beautiful”; Cassandra Steimle as Suzanne, Countess and Admirer, “Picasso at the Lapin Agile”

BREAKTHROUGH MALE PERFORMANCE IN A MUSICAL

Alex Everett as the Emcee, “Cabaret”

Combined Shape Caption Alex Everett as the Emcee in TheatreLab Dayton's presentation of "Cabaret." PHOTO COURTESY OF THEATRELAB DAYTON Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED Combined Shape Caption Alex Everett as the Emcee in TheatreLab Dayton's presentation of "Cabaret." PHOTO COURTESY OF THEATRELAB DAYTON Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Contenders: Nick Abouzeid as Young Jimmy Ray Dobbs, “Bright Star”; Griffin Greear as Uncle Fester Addams, “The Addams Family”; Sam Horton as William Barfèe, “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee”; Ben Locke as Charlie, “Charlie and Doggy and the Song at the Edge of the World”; David Potts as Rapunzel’s Prince, “Into the Woods”; Eric Riedel as Fabrizio Naccarelli, “The Light in the Piazza”; Kevin Willardson as Barnaby Tucker, “Hello, Dolly!”

BREAKTHROUGH FEMALE PERFORMANCE IN A MUSICAL

Tassy Kirbas as Charity Hope Valentine, “Sweet Charity”

Combined Shape Caption Tassy Kirbas as Charity Hope Valentine in Wright State University's production of "Sweet Charity." PHOTO BY ERIN PENCE Credit: ERIN PENCE Credit: ERIN PENCE Combined Shape Caption Tassy Kirbas as Charity Hope Valentine in Wright State University's production of "Sweet Charity." PHOTO BY ERIN PENCE Credit: ERIN PENCE Credit: ERIN PENCE

Contenders: Julia Brosas as Portia, “Something Rotten!” (TheatreLab Dayton); Paige Chapman as Franca Naccarelli, “The Light in the Piazza”; Sarah Green as Sophie Sheridan, “Mamma Mia!”; Kara Hancock as Amy, “Company”; Isabel Rawlins as Morticia Addams, “The Addams Family”; Carolina Sullivan as Clara Johnson, “The Light in the Piazza”

Explore Dayton connections win Tony Award for Best Musical

BEST DIRECTION OF A PLAY

Margarett Perry, “Incident at Our Lady of Perpetual Help”

Combined Shape Caption Christine Brunner (left as Josephine O'Shea) and Jason Podplesky (Becky Heckenbach) in the Human Race Theatre Company's production of "Incident at Our Lady of Perpetual Help." PHOTO BY SCOTT J. KIMMINS Credit: SCOTT J. KIMMINS Credit: SCOTT J. KIMMINS Combined Shape Caption Christine Brunner (left as Josephine O'Shea) and Jason Podplesky (Becky Heckenbach) in the Human Race Theatre Company's production of "Incident at Our Lady of Perpetual Help." PHOTO BY SCOTT J. KIMMINS Credit: SCOTT J. KIMMINS Credit: SCOTT J. KIMMINS

Contenders: Joe Deer, “Lend Me a Tenor”; Michelle Hayford, “Laced”; Kevin Moore, “Everything That’s Beautiful”; Jeff Sams, “The Old Man and the Old Moon”; Shaun Patrick Tubbs, “Sweat”; Jenna Valyn and A.J. Breslin, “The Dream of the Burning Boy”

BEST DIRECTION OF A MUSICAL

(tie) Philip Drennen, “Cabaret” and Megan Wean Sears, “Bright Star”

Combined Shape Caption Mike Beerbower (Ernst Ludwig), Amy Askins (Fraulein Kost) and the cast of TheatreLab Dayton's presentation of "Cabaret." PHOTO BY THEATRELAB DAYTON Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED Combined Shape Caption Mike Beerbower (Ernst Ludwig), Amy Askins (Fraulein Kost) and the cast of TheatreLab Dayton's presentation of "Cabaret." PHOTO BY THEATRELAB DAYTON Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Combined Shape Caption Nick Abouzeid (Young Jimmy Ray Dobbs), Charlotte Kunesh (Young Alice Murphy) and the cast of Epiphany Lutheran Church's production of "Bright Star." CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED Combined Shape Caption Nick Abouzeid (Young Jimmy Ray Dobbs), Charlotte Kunesh (Young Alice Murphy) and the cast of Epiphany Lutheran Church's production of "Bright Star." CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Contenders: Nicholas Brown, “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” Marya Spring Cordes, “Sweet Charity”; Chris Harmon, “The Lightning Thief”; Ryan Heinrich, “Amour”; Greg Hellems, “Mamma Mia!” Mackensie King, “Company”; Matt Owens, “Something Rotten!” (Beavercreek Community Theatre); Angie Thacker, “Something Rotten!” (TheatreLab Dayton)

BEST LOCAL CHOREOGRAPHY

Brandon Kelly, “Sweet Charity”

Combined Shape Caption Cast members of Wright State University's 2022 production of "Sweet Charity." PHOTO BY WRIGHT STATE THEATRE Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED Combined Shape Caption Cast members of Wright State University's 2022 production of "Sweet Charity." PHOTO BY WRIGHT STATE THEATRE Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Contenders: Jessica Eggleston, “The Lightning Thief”; Lula Elzy, “The Addams Family”; Ashley Goos, “Head Over Heels”; Greg Hellems, “Mamma Mia!”; Sandra Muskopf-Hyde, “Something Rotten!” (Beavercreek Community Theatre); Megan Wean Sears, “Bright Star”; Gage Wayne, “Something Rotten!” (TheatreLab Dayton)

BEST TOURING CHOREOGRAPHY

Andy Blankenbuehler, “Hamilton”

Combined Shape Caption The Broadway tour of “Hamilton” performed a two-week run in Dayton at the Schuster Center during the 2021-22 season. JOAN MARCUS/CONTRIBUTED Combined Shape Caption The Broadway tour of “Hamilton” performed a two-week run in Dayton at the Schuster Center during the 2021-22 season. JOAN MARCUS/CONTRIBUTED

Contenders: Andy Blankenbuehler, “CATS” (Dayton Live); Christopher Evans, “Fiddler on the Roof”; Michele Lynch, “Hairspray”; Casey Nicholaw, “Mean Girls’; Abbey O’Brien, “Waitress”

BEST SCENIC DESIGN OF A PLAY

Pam Knauert Lavarnway, “Lend Me a Tenor”

Combined Shape Caption Wright State University opened its 2021-22 season with Ken Ludwig's 1989 farce "Lend Me a Tenor." PHOTO BY WRIGHT STATE THEATRE Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED Combined Shape Caption Wright State University opened its 2021-22 season with Ken Ludwig's 1989 farce "Lend Me a Tenor." PHOTO BY WRIGHT STATE THEATRE Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Contenders: Michael S. Brewer, “Sweat”; Andrew Darr, “Picasso at the Lapin Agile”; Chris Harmon, “Morning’s at Seven”; Tamara L. Honesty, “Everything That’s Beautiful”; Scott J. Kimmins, “Who’s Holiday!”; Eric Moore, “Incident at Our Lady of Perpetual Help”; Red Newman, “The Price” (Dayton Theatre Guild); Red Newman and David Shough, “The Norwegians”; Jeff Sams, “The Old Man and the Old Moon”

BEST SCENIC DESIGN OF A MUSICAL

Pam Knauert Lavarnway, “Mamma Mia!”

Combined Shape Caption Cast members of Wright State University's 2021 production of "Mamma Mia!" PHOTO BY WRIGHT STATE THEATRE Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED Combined Shape Caption Cast members of Wright State University's 2021 production of "Mamma Mia!" PHOTO BY WRIGHT STATE THEATRE Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Contenders: David Castellano, “The Addams Family”; Gion DeFrancesco, “Head Over Heels”; Sean Mayo, “Into the Woods”; Nicholas Muni, “The Light in the Piazza”; Mary Slocum and Ryan Heinrich, “Amour”; Edith Dinger Watkins, “Something Rotten!” (TheatreLab Dayton)

Explore Dayton connections win Tony Award for Best Musical

BEST COSTUME DESIGN OF A PLAY

Janet G. Powell, “Airness”

Combined Shape Caption left to right: Zack Steele (Ed "Shreddy Eddy" Leary), Andrew Ian Adams (Gabe "Golden Thunder" Partridge), Allison Kelly (Nina "The Nina" O'Neal), Drew Vidal (Mark "Facebender" Lender"), and Reanne Acasio (Astrid "Cannibal Queen" Anderson) in the Human Race Theatre Company's production of "Airness." PHOTO BY SCOTT J. KIMMINS Credit: SCOTT J KIMMINS Credit: SCOTT J KIMMINS Combined Shape Caption left to right: Zack Steele (Ed "Shreddy Eddy" Leary), Andrew Ian Adams (Gabe "Golden Thunder" Partridge), Allison Kelly (Nina "The Nina" O'Neal), Drew Vidal (Mark "Facebender" Lender"), and Reanne Acasio (Astrid "Cannibal Queen" Anderson) in the Human Race Theatre Company's production of "Airness." PHOTO BY SCOTT J. KIMMINS Credit: SCOTT J KIMMINS Credit: SCOTT J KIMMINS

Contenders: Carol Finley, “The Old Man and the Old Moon”; Anne Heitker, “Picasso at the Lapin Agile”; Barbara Jorgensen, “Morning’s at Seven”; Janet G. Powell, “Incident at Our Lady of Perpetual Help”; Cat Schmeal-Swope, “Looped”; Zoe Still, “Lend Me a Tenor”

BEST COSTUME DESIGN OF A MUSICAL

Theresa Kahle, Anne Potter and John Faas, “Hello, Dolly!”

Combined Shape Caption left to right: Kevin Willardson (Barnaby Tucker), Tina McPhearson (Dolly Levi), Chris Nelson (Cornelius Hackl) and Logan Richardson (Irene Malloy) in Dayton Playhouse's production of "Hello, Dolly!" PHOTO BY RICK FLYNN PHOTOGRAPHY Credit: RICK FLYNN PHOTOGRAPHY Credit: RICK FLYNN PHOTOGRAPHY Combined Shape Caption left to right: Kevin Willardson (Barnaby Tucker), Tina McPhearson (Dolly Levi), Chris Nelson (Cornelius Hackl) and Logan Richardson (Irene Malloy) in Dayton Playhouse's production of "Hello, Dolly!" PHOTO BY RICK FLYNN PHOTOGRAPHY Credit: RICK FLYNN PHOTOGRAPHY Credit: RICK FLYNN PHOTOGRAPHY

Contenders: Ara Beal, “Something Rotten!” (TheatreLab Dayton); Emercita Erb, “Phantom”; Anne Heitker, “Something Rotten!” (Beavercreek Community Theatre); Lisa Martin-Stuart, “Head Over Heels”; Melanie Mortimore, “The Light in the Piazza”; Michelle Sampson, “Mamma Mia!”; Nikki Sherck, Alisa Vukasinovich and Zoe Still, “The Addams Family”; Zoe Still, “Sweet Charity”

Explore Dayton Theatre Hall of Fame announces 2022 inductees

BEST LIGHTING DESIGN OF A PLAY

John Falkenbach, “The Old Man and the Old Moon”

Combined Shape Caption The Dayton Theatre Guild production of "The Old Man and the Old Moon." CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED Combined Shape Caption The Dayton Theatre Guild production of "The Old Man and the Old Moon." CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Contenders: Ara Beal, “Friend Art”; Matthew P. Benjamin, “Lend Me a Tenor”; Matthew P. Benjamin, “Sweat”; Matthew Evans, “Laced”; John Rensel, “Airness”; David Shough, “The Norwegians”

BEST LIGHTING DESIGN OF A MUSICAL

Natasha Katz, “CATS” (Dayton Live)

Combined Shape Caption The cast of the national touring company of "CATS," which was presented by Dayton Live at the Schuster Center. CONTRIBUTED Combined Shape Caption The cast of the national touring company of "CATS," which was presented by Dayton Live at the Schuster Center. CONTRIBUTED

Contenders: Matthew P. Benjamin, “Mamma Mia!”; Matthew P. Benjamin and Gabe Reichert, “Bright Star”; Jessy Henning, “The Lightning Thief”; Gabe Reichert, “Something Rotten!” (TheatreLab Dayton); John Rensel, “My 80-Year-Old Boyfriend”; Richard Lee Waldeck, “Into the Woods”

BEST SOUND DESIGN OF A PLAY

Jay Brunner, “Everything That’s Beautiful”

Combined Shape Caption left to right: Eric Deiboldt (Theo), Kelly Mengelkoch (Jess), Josh Aaron McCabe (Luke), and Jax Heritage (Morgan) in the Human Race Theatre Company's production of "Everything That's Beautiful." PHOTO BY SCOTT J. KIMMINS Credit: SCOTT J. KIMMINS Credit: SCOTT J. KIMMINS Combined Shape Caption left to right: Eric Deiboldt (Theo), Kelly Mengelkoch (Jess), Josh Aaron McCabe (Luke), and Jax Heritage (Morgan) in the Human Race Theatre Company's production of "Everything That's Beautiful." PHOTO BY SCOTT J. KIMMINS Credit: SCOTT J. KIMMINS Credit: SCOTT J. KIMMINS

Contenders: Jay Brunner, “Looped”; Julian Crocamo, “Incident at Our Lady of Perpetual Help”; James Dunlap, “Sweat”; Aaron Poland, “Lend Me a Tenor”; K.L. Storer, “The Old Man and the Old Moon”; Eli Young, “Picasso at the Lapin Agile”

BEST SOUND DESIGN OF A MUSICAL

Mick Potter, “CATS” (Dayton Live)

Combined Shape Caption Dan Hoy as Munkustrap and the North American Tour of "CATS," presented by Dayton Live at the Schuster Center. PHOTO BY MATTHEW MURPHY Credit: MATTHEW MURPHY Credit: MATTHEW MURPHY Combined Shape Caption Dan Hoy as Munkustrap and the North American Tour of "CATS," presented by Dayton Live at the Schuster Center. PHOTO BY MATTHEW MURPHY Credit: MATTHEW MURPHY Credit: MATTHEW MURPHY

Contenders: Dan Brunk, “The Lightning Thief”; Alex Lusht, “The Light in the Piazza”; Jacob McGlaun,” The Addams Family”; Aaron Poland, “Sweet Charity”; Grace Randall, “Mamma Mia!”; Nevin Steinberg, “Hamilton”

BEST ORCHESTRA

“The Light in the Piazza,” Musical Director: Benjamin Smolder

Combined Shape Caption Miami University Opera Theater's production of "The Light in the Piazza." PHOTO BY MIAMI UNIVERSITY OPERA THEATER Credit: MIAMI UNIVERSITY Credit: MIAMI UNIVERSITY Combined Shape Caption Miami University Opera Theater's production of "The Light in the Piazza." PHOTO BY MIAMI UNIVERSITY OPERA THEATER Credit: MIAMI UNIVERSITY Credit: MIAMI UNIVERSITY

Contenders: “The Addams Family,” Musical Director: Jeffrey Powell; “Amour,” Musical Director: Betsy Horton; “Bright Star,” Musical Director: David Brush; “Cabaret,” Musical Director: Norman Moxley II; “Considering Matthew Shepard,” Musial Director: Sarah Plaugher; “Fiddler on the Roof,” Musical Director: Jonathan Marro; “Hairspray,” Musical Director: Patrick Hoagland; “Sweet Charity,” Musical Director: F. Wade Russo

BEST PROPERTIES

Tristan Cupp and Aubrie-Lee Dentino, “The Lightning Thief”

Combined Shape Caption Sinclair Community College's production of "The Lightning Thief." PHOTO BY SCOTT KIMMINS Credit: SCOTT KIMMINS Credit: SCOTT KIMMINS Combined Shape Caption Sinclair Community College's production of "The Lightning Thief." PHOTO BY SCOTT KIMMINS Credit: SCOTT KIMMINS Credit: SCOTT KIMMINS

Contenders: Marijo Farley, “Amour”; Sarah Gomes, “Airness”; Sarah Gomes, “Incident at Our Lady of Perpetual Help”; Jason Hamen and Adrienne Ausdenmoore, “Bright Star”; John Lavarnway, “Mamma Mia!”; John Lavarnway, “Sweet Charity”; Shannon Sellars, “The Addams Family”

BEST PROJECTION DESIGN

Peter Nigrini, “Dear Evan Hansen”

Combined Shape Caption Stephen Christopher Anthony as 'Evan Hansen' and the North American touring company of "Dear Evan Hansen." presented by Dayton Live at the Schuster Center. PHOTO BY MATTHEW MURPHY Combined Shape Caption Stephen Christopher Anthony as 'Evan Hansen' and the North American touring company of "Dear Evan Hansen." presented by Dayton Live at the Schuster Center. PHOTO BY MATTHEW MURPHY

Contenders: Erica Kerman, Patricio Guerra, Connor Harmon, and Emma Todys, “The Light in the Piazza”; Finn Ross and Adam Young, “Mean Girls”

ADDITIONAL ARTISTIC ACKNOWLEDGMENTS

· Nick Abouzeid’s rendition of “Heartbreaker” in “Bright Star”

· Jay Brunner’s music for “Everything That’s Beautiful”

· Sha-Lemar Davis as Lil in “Friend Art”

· Philip Drennen as David in “Company”

· Ben Essex as Adolpho in “The Drowsy Chaperone” (Springboro Community Theatre)

· Charity Farrell’s rendition of “Cabaret” in “Cabaret”

· Dylan Glick as Dorothy in “That Golden Girls Show! A Puppet Parody”

· Chap Hollin as Helene in “Sweet Charity”

· Digger Howard as Chef Louis in “Disney’s The Little Mermaid”

· Thomas Kail’s Tony-winning direction of “Hamilton”

· Sari Ketter and Shelley Butler’s recreation of Bartlett Sher’s Tony-nominated direction of “Fiddler on the Roof”

· Tassy Kirbas’ rendition of “If My Friends Could See Me Now” in “Sweet Charity”

· Daniel Kushner’s rendition of “Miracle of Miracles” in “Fiddler on the Roof”

· Mady McCabe as Marty in “Circle Mirror Transformation”

· Skyler McNeely’s original music for “Friend Art”

· Jay Mills’ musical direction and accompaniment of “110 in the Shade”

· Brett Ryback’s musical direction and accompaniment of “My 80-Year-Old Boyfriend”

· Jessica E. Sherman’s rendition of “So Big/So Small” in “Dear Evan Hansen”

· Jeremy Smith as Prince Eric in “Disney’s The Little Mermaid”

· Kim Toft as Lizzie Curry in “110 in the Shade”

· The Vocal Quartet of “Sweet Charity”: Tanner Gleason, Melissa Matarrese, Lily Rowan and Alex Tischer