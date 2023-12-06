RIGHT NOW WITH RUSSELL: Taylor Swift named Time’s 2023 Person of the Year

Swifties rejoice! Taylor Swift has been named Time magazine’s 2023 Person of the Year.

The publication announced its selection Wednesday on “The Today Show.”

“Picking one person who represents the 8 billion people on the planet is no easy task, and certainly in a year in which the world is divided, there’s a lot of light and a lot of darkness,” said Sam Jacobs, Time Editor-in-Chief. “There are a number of different choices that could have represented 2023. But we picked someone who represents joy. Someone who is bringing light to the world. Someone who has taken her own story and made it big enough for everyone. I don’t think there’s anyone who has moved so many people so well as Taylor Swift did in 2023.”

Jacobs said Time interviewed the 33-year-old Grammy Award-winning powerhouse this fall about her personal life and career, including the magnitude of her “Eras Tour.”

“In 2023, she was like the weather — she was everywhere,” he said. “You could have a conversation with anyone about her.”

The Person of the Year short list included Hollywood strikers, Xi Jinping, Barbie, Trump Prosecutors, Vladimir Putin, and King Charles III.

Swift, only the fourth solo Person of the Year who was born in the last 50 years, will be featured on three Person of the Year covers including one with her cat, Benjamin Button. The covers are available on Time.com and will hit stands on Dec. 15.

Right Now with Russell spotlights pop culture news. He can be reached at Russell.Florence@coxinc.com.

