Professional bull riding event charges into Nutter Center this month

“You don’t have to be a bull riding fan or an enthusiast to enjoy the show,” said Robert Simpson, head of touring for PBR. ”I mean, it is nonstop action. It’s a rock concert that’s combined with, you know, with the ultimate battle of man versus beast.”

Simpson also stated the company has gathered the top bull riders from places across the world like America, Canada and even Australia. “literally all of our top guys will be battling to go to Dayton.”

Professional Bull Riders will be expanding the show into a two-day event because of the Dayton area’s massive support last season.

“I mean, we don’t like turning away people, you know,” Simpson said. “The last couple years a family comes out, thinks that they’re gonna come to Dayton Saturday night, and they get up to the box office and it’s sold out. And that’s not good, you know? So we put on an extra performance.”

The event will start at 8 p.m. Friday, March 22 with a Round 1 event. After each bull-rider competes, the Top 36 contestants will advance to Round 2, which will be at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 23.

The Top 10 contestants will return Saturday for one last ride to decide who will win the title for the event.

The Dayton event is also a pivotal part of the Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour, being the 24th out of the tour’s 30 events. After Dayton, there will only be six more stops until the tour’s world finals, which will be this May in Corpus Christi, Texas.

How to go

What: Professional Bull Riders Pendleton Whiskey Velocity Tour

Where: The Nutter Center, 3640 Colonel Glenn Highway, Fairborn

When: 8 p.m. March 22, and 7 p.m. March 23

More info: nuttercenter.com or call 1-800-732-1727