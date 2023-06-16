PRIDE GUIDE: Where to celebrate Pride across Dayton region this June

The Dayton area has been celebrating Pride all month long with festivities honoring the LGBTQIA+ community. The celebration continues with more festivals, shows and parades happening the rest of June.

PLEASE NOTE: This is not a comprehensive list of Pride festivals in the Dayton area. Festival details, times and events are subject to change.

🏳‍🌈 Middletown PRIDE Festival

When: Friday, June 23 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: Downtown Middletown

Details: The PRIDE Festival will have vendors and entertainment with a 7 p.m. Drag Show at Governor’s Square hosted by Roxie D. Mocracy and The Lady Phaedra, featuring Natalia Marie Milian, Rosemary Morris & Maya Motions.

Cost: Free

More information: www.facebook.com/events/721035466166611

🏳‍🌈 Springfield Pride

When: The Silent Disco Block Party will be held from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, June 23. The Pride Festival will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 24. The after party will be held from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, June 24. The Pride Brunch will be held 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday, June 25.

Where: The Silent Disco Block Party and the Pride Brunch will be held at the Courtyard by Marriott and Mela Urban Bistro, located at 100 S. Fountain Ave. The festival will be held in front of City Hall in on South Fountain Avenue and West High Street. The after party will take place at Mother Stewarts Brewing, located at 102 W Columbia St.

Details: The Springfield Pride Festival will notably feature community organizations, vendors, food and live performances.

Cost: Silent Disco tickets are a $5 donation to Equality Springfield. Brunch tickets are $35 for adults, $20 for youth (up to 12 years old) and $240 for a table of eight.

More Information: Visit https://www.equalityspringfield.org/.

🏳‍🌈 YS Pride Festival

When: Saturday, June 24. Festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., with the parade slated from noon to 1 p.m. and an after party from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Where: Downtown Yellow Springs

Details: The annual Pride festival in Yellow Springs will celebrate those who have fought for LGBTQIA+ equality with this year’s “Love Riot” theme. The whole day includes food, vendors, performances, music, contests and more. An after party will be held at Peach’s Grill.

Cost: Free

More Information: Visit https://www.yspride.com/.

🏳‍🌈 Dayton Art Institute Pride Community Day

When: Sunday, June 25 from noon to 5 p.m.

Where: Dayton Art Institute, 456 Belmonte Park North, Dayton

Details: DAI invites the Dayton community to the museum for a day celebrating LGBTQIA+ artists. The Rubi Girls and SHAG are sponsoring the event. Admission to the collections will be free and a Pride Gallery Guide will be available exclusively for the day.

Cost: Free

More Information: Visit https://www.daytonartinstitute.org/events/pride-community-day/.