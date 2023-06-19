Pride events set for this weekend in Springfield

Equality Springfield will host its annual Pride celebration from Friday through Sunday, June 23-25, with a weekend full of events.

The festivities will start at 3 p.m. Friday with a partnership between Equality Springfield and the Clark County Public Library to host author Raechel Anne Jolie, who will present a talk and answer questions about her book “Rust Belt Femme.”

Later that day, there will be a silent disco block party at 6 p.m. at COhatch the Market, where individuals can rent headphones for $5 and enjoy food and beverages.

The Saturday festivities will begin at noon with a Pride festival in downtown Springfield in the City Hall Plaza area. There will be live performances, food and local vendors, a children’s area and mental health and health resources.

From noon to 4 p.m., there will be “Free Mom and Dad Hugs” downtown at 42 N. Fountain.

Later in the evening, Mother Stewart’s Brewing will host an after-party that will feature a drag show.

On Sunday, there will be a drag brunch buffet from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Courtyard by Marriott in downtown Springfield. Tickets for adults are $35 and tickets for children under 12 are $20. The last day to buy tickets is June 20.

Vice President of Equality Springfield Kyle Scott said in a May interview this is the second year that Springfield Pride festivities have gone throughout the entire weekend to not only increase representation but to provide something for everyone in the community to do.

