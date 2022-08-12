springfield-news-sun logo
Patio of the Week: Yellow Springs Brewery Barrel Room is a hidden gem

Yellow Springs Brewery Barrel Room's patio.

Credit: Alexis Larsen

Yellow Springs Brewery Barrel Room's patio.

Credit: Alexis Larsen

By Alexis Larsen
1 hour ago

Celebrating summer and the uptick of outdoor dining, Dayton.com will spotlight restaurant patios across the Miami Valley on a weekly basis.

When Yellow Springs Brewery opened in April 2013, co-owners and couple Lisa Wolters and Nate Cornett probably had no idea of what it would eventually become.

Today it sells its popular beers across southwest and central Ohio, producing multiple core and packaged brands along with dozens of special seasonal beers.

Yellow Springs Brewery sells its popular beers across southwest and central Ohio. They produce multiple core and packaged brands along with dozens of special seasonal beers.

Credit: Alexis Larsen

Credit: Alexis Larsen

Credit: Alexis Larsen

The brewery, located at 305 Walnut St. in Yellow Springs, quietly opened a second tap room in April 2021, located at 1475 Xenia Ave. in Yellow Springs, to offer customers a larger space with better opportunities to be socially distant than the Millworks location on Walnut St.

Yellow Springs Brewery Barrel Room offers customers a larger space that offered better opportunities to be socially distant than the original Millworks taproom location.

Credit: Alexis Larsen

Credit: Alexis Larsen

Credit: Alexis Larsen

Housed in a former bowling alley that had served as the brewery’s storage space, the 9,000 square-foot Yellow Springs Brewery Barrel Room was transformed into a mixed fermentation production facility offering a space to enjoy new blends of sour beers in addition to popular Yellow Springs Brewery brands and barrel-aged beers. The space is three times the size of the Millworks tap room with two shipping containers anchoring the space that has a bright hipster industrial vibe.

Yellow Springs Brewery Barrel Room is housed in a former bowling alley that had served as the brewery’s storage space. The 9,000 square-foot site was transformed into a mixed fermentation production facility offering a space to enjoy new blends of sour beers in addition to popular Yellow Springs Brewery brands and barrel-aged beers.

Credit: Alexis Larsen

Credit: Alexis Larsen

Credit: Alexis Larsen

A large outdoor patio was constructed on the side of the building facing U.S. 68 with scenic views of a field on the other side that is easy on the eyes.

Yellow Springs Brewery sells its popular beers across southwest and central Ohio. They produce multiple core and packaged brands along with dozens of special seasonal beers.

Credit: Alexis Larsen

Credit: Alexis Larsen

Credit: Alexis Larsen

The space has helped the brewery grow its barrel-aged beer offerings and capacity. It’s dog friendly and the patio is a great spot to hang out and enjoy one of the special “South House” featured beers like a key lime art song foeder aged witbier with lime and vanilla. If you aren’t in the mood for a beer, try the Barrel Room Old Fashioned or Mule.

Yellow Springs Brewery Barrel Room is housed in a former bowling alley that had served as the brewery’s storage space. The 9,000 square-foot site was transformed into a mixed fermentation production facility offering a space to enjoy new blends of sour beers in addition to popular Yellow Springs Brewery brands and barrel-aged beers.

Credit: Alexis Larsen

Credit: Alexis Larsen

Credit: Alexis Larsen

If you’re feeling peckish, the fantastic Calypso Grill and Smokehouse, which is located practically next door, will deliver food right to you when you place an order on your mobile device.

Yellow Springs Brewery sells its popular beers across southwest and central Ohio. They produce multiple core and packaged brands along with dozens of special seasonal beers.

Credit: Alexis Larsen

Credit: Alexis Larsen

Credit: Alexis Larsen

On a recent visit one of the employees mentioned most people go to the original location. Even so, thanks to a patio with a view and access to fantastic food that can be delivered to you, this is without question the location worth choosing.

Contact this contributing writer at alexis.e.larsen@hotmail.com.

HOW TO GO

What: Yellow Springs Brewery Barrel Room

Where: 1475 Xenia Ave., Yellow Springs

More info: https://yellowspringsbrewery.com/barrel-room

Hours: 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Closed Monday through Thursday.

