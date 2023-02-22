X
Ohio State Fair’s 2023 concert lineup includes KIDZ BOP, Ludacris and more

What to Know
By , Staff Writer
3 hours ago

The Ohio State Fair’s 2023 concert lineup will provide a variety of genres for fairgoers this summer, including country, rap, rock and children’s music.

Credit: Skip Bolen/Getty Images

KIDZ BOP returns for the fair on July 26, opening day, to perform its “Never Stop Live” show at 6 p.m. Tickets are $25.

Ludacris will perform on Aug. 1 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $45 and $55.

Styx with special guest Foghat will perform Aug. 2 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $40 and $50.

Tyler Hubbard with special guest Matt Stell will perform Aug. 3 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $40 and $50.

ExploreScripted in Black arts collective to celebrate 50 years of hip hop

Tickets for all four announced shows will go on sale Friday, Feb. 24 at 10 a.m. Concerts will be held at the Celeste Center. Concert tickets include admission to the fair and can be purchased online at www.ticketmaster.com/OhioStateFair

About the Author

Zoë is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com. She earned her BA in communication from the University of Dayton and has four years in the journalism industry, including bylines in national and local news. She previously worked as a reporting intern for Dayton Daily News.

